Apple edges past muted targets, shares rise

caption Investors eyes’ will be on Apple and its CEO, Tim Cook, as it reports its fiscal third-quarter results Tuesday afternoon. source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Apple’s lastest earnings fell well shy of its year-earlier results, but the iPhone maker still managed to top Wall Street’s muted expectations.

The company beat analysts’ forecasts on both the top and bottom lines in its fiscal third quarter, as its sales grew slightly from the same period last year. Its per share profit fell 7% from last year, but still beat the Street’s estimates by 8 cents.

Apple’s stock traded up following the report. In recent after-hours trading, its stock price was up $5.50 a share, or 2.6%, to $214.28.

Here’s what Apple reported and how it compared with analysts’ forecasts and its year-earlier results:

Q3 Revenue: $53.8 billion. Analysts were looking for $53.4 billion. In the same period a year ago, the company posted sales of $53.3 billion.

$53.8 billion. Analysts were looking for $53.4 billion. In the same period a year ago, the company posted sales of $53.3 billion. Q3 earnings per share (GAAP): $2.18. Wall Street was expecting $2.10. In its third quarter last year, Apple earned $2.34 a share.

$2.18. Wall Street was expecting $2.10. In its third quarter last year, Apple earned $2.34 a share. Q4 Revenue (guidance): $61 billion to $64 billion. Prior to the report, analysts had forecast $61 billion. Last year, Apple saw sales of $62.9 billion in its fourth quarter.

$61 billion to $64 billion. Prior to the report, analysts had forecast $61 billion. Last year, Apple saw sales of $62.9 billion in its fourth quarter. Q4 EPS: Apple didn’t offer a specific earnings target. Analysts had previously projected it would $2.69 in the period. The iPhone maker earned $2.91 a share in the same period of 2018.

In afternoon trading leading up to Apple’s report, its shares were little changed. In recent trading, its stock price was up 7 cents, or less than 1%, to $209.75.

We will be updating this story after Apple reports its results. Refresh this page or click here for updates.