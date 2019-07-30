People are getting refunds after paying $50 to watch the ‘glitchy’ and ‘terrible’ livestream of wedding between YouTubers Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul

caption Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul at their wedding. source Denise Truscello/WireImage

The nearly 70,000 fans who paid $50 each to watch YouTube’s bonafide royal couple get married this weekend may be able to get refunded for the shoddy viewing experience.

TMZ reports that Google and Apple are issuing refunds to some of the disappointed fans who made shelled out money on livestreaming app Halogen TV to get a glimpse of the wedding between YouTubers Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul. Nearly 70,000 fans paid $50 a piece to watch, meaning the livestream brought it more than $3.3 million.

Since Sunday, many viewers have turned to social media to complain about the livestream’s poor quality. People criticized the stream for being laggy, freezing frequently, and having shoddy audio. Additionally, the ceremony itself started four hours late and only lasted for about 10 minutes.

Halogen, the livestreaming platform, did not respond to Business Insider’s comment about whether customers are getting refunded, but did comment on the complaints about the livestream.

“Sometimes onsite technical issues with third-party production providers used by creators can cause fans to experience issues while viewing streams,” Halogen said in a statement. “We will continue to work with the creator community to improve the quality of their productions.”

Neither Google nor Apple has responded to Business Insider about whether customers are getting refunds, but a screenshot from TMZ shows a customer getting refunded $73.49 for purchasing virtual coins through Halogen needed to view the livestream. Halogen livestreams can also be watched on the web on a computer, so it’s unclear whether people who watched on the web would qualify for refunds too.

caption Graffiti Mansion in Las Vegas, where the wedding took place. source Denise Truscello/WireImage

Meanwhile, the wedding itself was expectedly eventful. The $500,000 wedding took place in Vegas, with the ceremony at a mansion graffitied for the occasion and the reception at the restaurant Sugar Factory. Photos of the wedding show Paul, Mongeau and their friends flying in on a private jet, a brawl breaking out seconds after the couple was pronounced husband and wife, and Paul cutting the wedding cake with a Game of Thrones-replica sword.