Apple isn’t just building a new campus in Austin. Here’s everywhere the tech giant is expanding.

Apple said it would build a new campus in Texas for 15,000 employees on Thursday.

But that’s not the only place the iPhone giant is expanding.

Here’s an incomplete list of Apple’s expanding footprint in the United States, and what it’s likely to do at all of these new facilities.

Apple’s building a new campus in Austin, Texas, the iPhone giant announced on Thursday.

This new office complex could support up to 15,000 employees in departments like customer service, research and development, and operations, Apple said.

But that’s not the only place where Apple is widening its footprint. Apple is starting to expand far beyond its headquarters in Cupertino, California, with offices, retail stores, and employees in all 50 states.

Part of this is in response to the Trump administration’s pressure for Apple to do more manufacturing in the United States. Apple’s responses over the past year have focused on how much business it already does in the U.S., even if the iPhone is largely assembled in China.

On Thursday, Apple said its expansion wasn’t only limited to Austin – it’s going to three more states as well, and that’s not even counting the data centers it had previously announced.

Here’s where Apple may be expanding near you:

Apple is building a new 133-acre campus in Austin, Texas, only a mile away from its existing offices in the city.

According to Apple, this new campus may one day support as many as 15,000 employees.

But Apple also said it planned to expand to 1,000 employees in other areas, including Seattle, where it has people working on artificial intelligence and Apple Maps.

Apple has been assembling a team of robotics and data collection experts to fly drones to improve Apple Maps, Bloomberg reported in 2016.

Apple is also expanding in Culver City, Los Angeles, where it will take over a property previously earmarked for HBO. Apple is likely to base its original content operations here.

Apple is also growing in San Diego, California, where Apple’s current corporate nemesis, Qualcomm, is based.

Bloomberg reports that Apple is aggressively hiring engineers there so it can build its own wireless modem and cut Qualcomm components out of its products.

You can’t forget Apple’s data centers, like its $2 billion “data command center” in Mesa, Arizona.

North Carolina may not have gotten the new Apple campus, as it hoped, but it has a major data center in Maiden, which is being expanded.

There’s also a big data center under expansion in Reno, Nevada.

The data center spans 1.1 million feet on 1,7000 acres of land, and Apple is investing $2.6 billion in the space, Reno Gazette Journal reports.

Last year, Apple said it would build a data center in Iowa, outside of Des Moines.

Apple said it would provide services for iMessage, Siri, the App Store, and other Apple services, and will run on renewable energy.

Iowa’s data center will “create over 550 construction and operations jobs,” Apple said.

There’s also a big Apple data center in Prineville, Oregon, too.

Apple also said on Thursday that it opened an office in Nashville, Tennessee — where Amazon is also expanding.

Apple also expects its Miami office to double in size.

Apple also has locations all over the country through its Apple stores, which are usually located in city centers or upscale malls. Apple says that it plans to add more stores and that it’s added 7,000 retail jobs over the past five years.

So while most of Apple’s core research and development takes place in Silicon Valley, there’s a good chance that there are people who work for Apple living near you.

Apple continues to grow, with 6,000 new jobs in the past year, and a goal to create 20,000 jobs by 2023. Apple also mentioned on Thursday that it wants to expand in Pittsburgh, New York, and Boulder, Colorado.

Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook discusses Apple plans to build a $1.375 billion data center in Waukee, Iowa, at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa August 24, 2017.

Of course, Apple’s headquarters is in Cupertino, California, where it recently finished a stunning $5 billion building and campus called Apple Park.