Some Apple employees are reportedly frustrated with the health team’s direction and want to tackle bigger challenges within the healthcare system

caption Apple CEO Tim Cook and model Christy Turlington at the Apple Watch launch event. source REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

There’s apparently been some turmoil on Apple’s health team within the past year, with disagreements about overall direction, according to a new report.

CNBC’s Christina Farr spoke to “eight people familiar with the situation” on Apple’s health team, who said a number of employees “have become disillusioned with the group’s culture.”

Some of these disagreements have reportedly led to a number of high-profile departures from the team.

One tidbit from the report said that some employees wanted to tackle bigger challenges in the health-care system.

Apple has a team dedicated to its various health efforts – but internal disputes about the overall direction of that team have reportedly led to some high-profile departures within the company.

CNBC’s Christina Farr recently published a fascinating report that details the inner turmoil on Apple’s health team, and how differing visions for Apple’s impact in the health sector have led to some discontent and attrition among the team.

Farr spoke with eight people who are “familiar with the situation” on Apple’s health team, and came away with a number of interesting takeaways:

Tension has been building on Apple’s health team “in recent months.”

There appears to be a schism on the team where some employees have “thrived,” while others feel like they can’t push their ideas forward.

Four people told Farr that some Apple employees are not satisfied with only building services around “wellness and prevention,” such as meditation and exercise.

Several Apple employees wanted to tackle more ambitious challenges in the health-care system, like making “a telemedicine service” or finding a way to “simplify insurance billing.”

Some employees wish they did more with Beddit, an app and sleep-monitoring device that Apple purchased in 2017.

CNBC counts at least five people have left Apple’s health team since May, and several of those employees worked in a group led by Sumbul Desai, who joined Apple in 2017 from Stanford University.

CNBC’s report is packed with details like this. You should read the whole story to get the full picture.

Apple’s emphasis on health and fitness is one of the reasons its smartwatch has become such a hit with users. But it’s interesting to hear that some people on Apple’s team wanted to do more.

