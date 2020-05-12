Apple’s rumored high-end headphones may automatically pause songs when you take them off

Apple’s rumored over-ear headphones could sport the ability to pause songs when you’re not wearing them.

Apple’s upcoming over-ear headphones, widely believed to be called AirPods Studio, could sport the ability to pause songs when you’re not wearing them.

According to sources cited by 9to5Mac, Apple is working to build sensors into the headphones that can detect whether they’re on your head or neck.

If true, this suggests the headphones will be able to pause content when you’re not wearing them – a feature already possessed by Apple’s in-ear AirPods.

The AirPods Studio will also sport Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode. As their names suggest, these modes – which are also found on Apple’s high-end AirPods Pro – are aimed at either preventing or allowing external noise to reach the listener.

Though it’s not clear when the AirPods Studio will be released, trusted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reckons they’ll enter mass production in mid-2020.

If true, this points to a release in late summer or early fall, notwithstanding possible coronavirus-related disruption.

As for their price range, this is also far from clear-cut, though prominent hacker and YouTuber Jon Prosser has suggested a starting figure of $399, based on a mysterious model of AirPods he uncovered in the inventory system of retailer Target earlier this year.

Apple did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.