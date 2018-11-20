Apple just released this year’s sentimental holiday ad

source Apple

Apple releases a sappy advertisement around the holidays every year.

Watch this year’s tearjerker below.

Apple has a holiday tradition – to release a sentimental ad that basically doesn’t focus on products at all. Instead, it pulls at your heartstrings.

Then it plays the ad over and over during football, basketball, Charlie Brown specials, and other traditional holiday broadcasts.

You can watch it here:

This year’s ad, by TBWA Media Arts Lab, Apple’s longtime ad agency, focuses on the moment when a person reveals their work to the world, and creativity more generally, which has been a theme for Apple this year. The music is an original song by Billie Ellish, a 16-year-old songwriter.

Apple’s also going to have Ellish perform at an Apple store in Santa Monica on Tuesday, alongside one of the animators of the piece.

Apple also released a behind-the-scenes video showing the making of the ad.

Check out last year’s Apple holiday ad below: