Apple is reportedly investigating after an 11-year-old girl says an iPhone 6 exploded in her hands

- source
- ABC News 7
- An 11-year-old girl claims an iPhone 6 exploded in her hands while she was using it.
- Apple is reportedly investigating the explosion.
- A spokesperson told ABC News that explosions can be caused if customers use unauthorized Apple products with their devices, such as charging cables.
An 11-year-old girl has claimed that an iPhone exploded in her hands.
Kayla Ramos was playing on her iPhone 6 in her sister’s bedroom in Bakersfield, California, when she noticed sparks coming off the device.
“I was sitting down, and I had my phone in my hand and then I saw sparks flying everywhere and I just threw it on a blanket,” Ramos told ABC News in California.
Ramos said that while she had a minor burn from the explosion, she was not badly hurt. However, the iPhone burned through the blanket.
- source
- ABC News
A spokesperson for Apple did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.
Ramos’ mother, Maria Adata, said Apple is investigating and has promised to send her a new phone. She told ABC News that the explosion could have been caused by overcharging the device.
In a statement to ABC News, Apple said there are several factors that can cause an iPhone to overheat. These include using third-party Apple products, such as charging cables, or having repairs done through a company not authorized by Apple.
Samsung was previously forced to issue a global recall of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphone after people reported that the device was exploding. The recall cost Samsung $5 billion in losses and lost sales.