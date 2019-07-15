Apple is reportedly investigating after an 11-year-old girl says an iPhone 6 exploded in her hands

caption Kayla Ramos’ iPhone. source ABC News 7

An 11-year-old girl claims an iPhone 6 exploded in her hands while she was using it.

Apple is reportedly investigating the explosion.

A spokesperson told ABC News that explosions can be caused if customers use unauthorized Apple products with their devices, such as charging cables.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

An 11-year-old girl has claimed that an iPhone exploded in her hands.

Kayla Ramos was playing on her iPhone 6 in her sister’s bedroom in Bakersfield, California, when she noticed sparks coming off the device.

“I was sitting down, and I had my phone in my hand and then I saw sparks flying everywhere and I just threw it on a blanket,” Ramos told ABC News in California.

Ramos said that while she had a minor burn from the explosion, she was not badly hurt. However, the iPhone burned through the blanket.

source ABC News

A spokesperson for Apple did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Ramos’ mother, Maria Adata, said Apple is investigating and has promised to send her a new phone. She told ABC News that the explosion could have been caused by overcharging the device.

In a statement to ABC News, Apple said there are several factors that can cause an iPhone to overheat. These include using third-party Apple products, such as charging cables, or having repairs done through a company not authorized by Apple.

Samsung was previously forced to issue a global recall of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphone after people reported that the device was exploding. The recall cost Samsung $5 billion in losses and lost sales.