Apple is reportedly investigating after an 11-year-old girl says an iPhone 6 exploded in her hands

By
Mary Hanbury, Business Insider US
-
Kayla Ramos' iPhone.

caption
Kayla Ramos’ iPhone.
source
ABC News 7

  • An 11-year-old girl claims an iPhone 6 exploded in her hands while she was using it.
  • Apple is reportedly investigating the explosion.
  • A spokesperson told ABC News that explosions can be caused if customers use unauthorized Apple products with their devices, such as charging cables.
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

An 11-year-old girl has claimed that an iPhone exploded in her hands.

Kayla Ramos was playing on her iPhone 6 in her sister’s bedroom in Bakersfield, California, when she noticed sparks coming off the device.

“I was sitting down, and I had my phone in my hand and then I saw sparks flying everywhere and I just threw it on a blanket,” Ramos told ABC News in California.

Ramos said that while she had a minor burn from the explosion, she was not badly hurt. However, the iPhone burned through the blanket.

Screenshot 2019 07 15 at 10.36.33

source
ABC News

A spokesperson for Apple did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Ramos’ mother, Maria Adata, said Apple is investigating and has promised to send her a new phone. She told ABC News that the explosion could have been caused by overcharging the device.

In a statement to ABC News, Apple said there are several factors that can cause an iPhone to overheat. These include using third-party Apple products, such as charging cables, or having repairs done through a company not authorized by Apple.

Samsung was previously forced to issue a global recall of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphone after people reported that the device was exploding. The recall cost Samsung $5 billion in losses and lost sales.