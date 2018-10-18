Apple reimagined its iconic logo in dozens of ways for its upcoming iPad event — here are all of the creative and cool designs

source Apple

Apple has sent out invites to the media for its October 30 launch event, where the tech giant is expected to reveal new iPads and more.

Recipients quickly took to social media to show off their invitations, which all bear the phrase, “There’s more in the making.” It seems Apple has created dozens of unique designs of its eponymous logo for the invitations, all with a creative twist (which perhaps hints at a focus on iPads and the Apple Pencil at this year’s event).

Someone has already created an animation of a bunch of the invitations:

But if you want to take a closer look, here are all the designs we’ve found so far:

