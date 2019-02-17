Apple’s latest iPhone update makes it much easier to manage app subscriptions — here’s how

caption The iPhone X. source Apple

Apple’s latest iPhone update makes it possible to manage app subscriptions just by tapping your profile icon in the App Store.

The process is much simpler than the old way, which involved navigating through the Settings menu.

The software update was released to address a bug with Apple’s FaceTime software.

Apple’s latest iPhone software update has a pleasant surprise for those who despise digging through the Settings menu to cancel their app subscriptions.

The update, which was released on Feb. 7 to fix a security flaw with Apple’s FaceTime video chatting service, also makes it possible to manage app subscriptions directly from the App Store. This might include subscriptions to magazines, or to music or video streaming services.

Just open the App Store, tap your profile icon in the upper right corner of the screen, and you’ll notice an option that says “Manage Subscriptions.” After selecting this option, you’ll see a list of each app you subscribe to.

From here, you can tap each app to see additional details about the subscription, and change its status. The feature was first spotted by MacStories editor-in-chief Federico Viticci.

It’s a notable addition considering the other method of cancelling app subscriptions from your iPhone is way more laborious – it involves launching the Settings menu, navigating to the iTunes & App Store section, tapping your Apple ID, pressing View Apple ID, possibly verifying your Apple ID, and tapping the Subscriptions button.

It’s a small change, but one that reflects Apple’s goal of improving the App Store experience. In 2017, the company overhauled its App Store to with the goal of making it easier to discover new apps. The change is believed to have worked, as data from Sensor Tower suggested that app discovery through browsing rather than searching in the App Store increased to 15 percent following the launch compared to 10 percent prior to the redesign.