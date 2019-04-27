These are the new iPhone and iPad features Apple is expected to release this fall

caption An iPad and an Apple Pencil source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Apple’s next mobile software update, presumably called iOS 13, will reportedly bring a new dark mode to iPhones and iPads among other improvements.

It sounds like iOS 13 will be a significant upgrade for the iPad that brings new multitasking features and a redesigned home screen.

Each fall, Apple typically releases a batch of new software features for its iPhones and iPads, and we’re expecting this year to be no different. Based on the rumors and reports that have surfaced so far, it sounds like Apple’s next major mobile software update will bring a major refresh to the iPad, similar to the iOS 11 upgrade it launched back in 2017.

Apple usually details its new software updates during its Worldwide Developer Conference, which is taking place from June 3 through June 7 this year. The company typically waits until September to publicly launch those updates, often coinciding with the release of its new iPhones. Last year, it released the public beta of iOS 12 in June shortly after unveiling the new operating system.

Here’s a look at what we’re expecting to see.

Dark mode for iPhones and iPads

Apple’s iOS 13 update will usher in a new dark mode option that makes it easier to view the screens on iPhones or iPads at night, which users can turn on via the Settings menu. The addition was first reported by Bloomberg and has since been reported by 9to5Mac.

A new app that combines ‘Find My iPhone’ and ‘Find My Friends’

Apple is developing a new app that will combine the features of “Find My iPhone” and “Find My Friends,” according to 9to5Mac. The new version will also make it possible to track lost devices even when they’re offline, and the company is said to be working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracker to help users find lost items as well.

The report doesn’t specifically say that the app will be part of iOS 13, but it does suggest that an announcement could come in September.

A new home screen for the iPad

Apple is planning to give the iPad’s home screen a refresh with its next major software update, according to Bloomberg.

It certainly makes sense that Apple would make changes to the iPad’s home screen. Given that Apple has been tailoring its iPad software to focus more on productivity and multitasking in recent years, it’s plausible that Apple would reflect that in the device’s home screen.

The ability to browse apps like a webpage on the iPad

One of the key additions Apple is expected to bring to the iPad is a feature that makes it possible to view a single app in multiple windows, similar to browsing websites in a browser, according to Bloomberg and 9to5Mac. That should improve the iPad’s multitasking experience, offering a bit more flexibility than current features like Split View and Slide Over.

A new undo gesture for iPad

Among the many new features reportedly coming to the iPad this year is a new undo gesture, which users will be able to access by tapping on the keyboard with three fingers and swiping, according to 9to5Mac.

Mouse support for the iPad

Apple could add mouse support to the iPad as an accessibility feature in iOS 13, according to MacStories editor-in-chief Federico Viticci, as MacRumors reported.

Doing so could make the iPad much more useful as a laptop replacement and would fit with Apple’s emphasis on productivity in recent years.

Smarter Safari for the iPad

In iOS 13, Apple’s Safari web browser will be smart enough to pull up the desktop version of a website on the iPad rather than the mobile one, according to 9to5Mac. This should prevent the iPhone-optimized version of a website from appearing when you’re using Apple’s tablet, thus improving the experience.

Improved Mail app with categories

Apple’s Mail app is getting an upgrade in iOS 13, 9to5Mac also reports. The app will be capable of intelligently organizing emails into categories, potentially making Apple’s Mail app a more formidable competitor to Gmail. The new app will also enable users to add emails to a “read later” list.

Other miscellaneous updates

The next generation of Apple’s mobile operating system is expected to bring enhancement in other areas too. CarPlay updates and improved file management for the iPad are also in store, says Bloomberg.

Other additions could include a redesigned version of the Reminders app, a new touch gesture for selecting multiple items, improvements that make Siri better at distinguishing the “Hey Siri” trigger phrase from other sounds, and better multilingual support for keyboards and dictation, according to 9to5Mac.