Apple’s new iOS 13 software for iPhones, with a bunch of new features, is now available in beta — here’s how to download it

Apple released the public beta for iOS 13 and iPadOS on Monday, giving Apple device owners an early chance to try out the new software.

The software is currently in beta form, which means it’s unfinished may be prone to bugs and issues.

iOS 13 brings new features to nearly every aspect of the iPhone’s operating system, from a new Dark Mode to apps like Maps, Reminders, and Messages.

Apple’s new iPhone and iPad software doesn’t officially launch until later this year, but Apple is giving device owners the chance to try it out early through its beta program.

The company released the public beta version of iOS 13 and iPadOS on Monday, coming after the firm initially launched the beta software to developers earlier this month.

Those who are interested in trying out the software should head over to Apple’s website and register to be part of the beta. To download the beta, visit Apple’s beta software website and log in with your Apple ID. Then, click the link to enroll your device in the beta program. Once you’re enrolled, follow the link on Apple’s website to download the profile necessary to install the update.

Before installing the beta, be sure to back up your iPhone. Since it’s not the final version of the software, there’s a small chance you might encounter issues and bugs. Backing up your data ensures that you won’t lose access to crucial data and information should your iPhone crash.

To download and install the iPadOS beta on your Apple tablet, head over to Apple’s website for the iPadOS beta here and follow the same steps.

Apple’s iOS 13 introduces several new features to the iPhone, including a new Dark Mode, a feature that let you sign into services through Apple rather than services like Google and Facebook, and critical updates to apps like Messages, Maps, and Reminders.

The company is also splitting its new iPad software from its iPhone update for the first time this year with the release of iPadOS. The new operating system, as its name implies, adds new features to the iPad such as a redesigned home screen, improvements to the iPad’s Slide Over feature, and new text editing tools.

Apple typically releases the final version of its new mobile software in September, to coincide with its new iPhone launches.