This new iPhone feature addresses a big annoyance with browsing the web on your smartphone

iOS 13 will bring a new feature to the iPhone that closes tabs automatically after one day, week, or month.

That makes it easy to keep track of the number of web pages you have open at a given time on your phone without having to go through them manually.

It’s one of several new features coming to Safari in iOS 13, Apple’s new iPhone software launching later this year.

Keeping track of the number of tabs you’ve opened in your smartphone’s web browser can be a daunting task.

Unlike browsing the web on a laptop or tablet, you’re typically only viewing one tab on screen at a time on your phone, making it easy to forget about the dozens of other tabs you may have running simultaneously.

Apple’s iOS 13 software will make it easier to manage this when it launches later this year. The update will bring a new feature to Safari that automatically closes tabs after one day, week, or month depending on your preference. That can be a huge help if you often open a new page each time you want to conduct a web search or visit a website without closing the tabs from your previous browsing session.

Plus, Safari in iOS 13 will also tell you when you’re about to visit a website that’s already open in a new tab, preventing you from launching unnecessary pages.

Follow the steps below to learn how to close tabs in Safari automatically once iOS 13 launches. You can also install the public beta of iOS 13 on your iPhone today, but be sure to back up your data before doing so.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

Scroll down to Safari.

Under “Tabs,” choose the “Close Tabs” option.

Select “Manually,” “After One Day,” “After One Week,” or “After One Month.