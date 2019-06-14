This 3-minute video is an incredible demonstration of the new Voice Control feature in iOS 13, which lets you control every aspect of your iPhone without ever touching it

caption Voice Control in iOS 13 lets you manage everything on your iPhone hands-free. source YouTube/All I Talk Is Tech

Voice Control is a brand-new accessibility feature coming to iPhones in iOS 13, which drops later this year.

It lets you control every single aspect of your iPhone using only your voice.

A YouTuber posted a 3-minute video demonstrating Voice Control in iOS 13 – you have to see it for yourself.

The iPhone has a ton of accessibility features – to help people with color blindness, poor eyesight, hearing aids, and more.

But the newest accessibility feature coming to iPhones later this year in iOS 13 might take the cake: It will let you control every aspect of your iPhone without even touching it.

To show it in action, a YouTuber by the name of “All I Talk Is Tech” uploaded a 3-minute video demonstrating Voice Control working on an iPhone running iOS 13.

You have to see it for yourself to understand how cool this is.

With Voice Control activated, you’ll see a grid appear across your phone. Your iPhone will now be listening for your voice, and acknowledge your commands by dictating what you say at the top of the screen.

source YouTube/All I Talk Is Tech

Just call out a number to say where you want to go — in this case, the YouTuber says “Tap 20” to open the Settings app.

source YouTube/All I Talk Is Tech

The iPhone responds by pressing the number in the grid for you, which in this case activated the Settings app. To click the “Back” button, the YouTuber says “Tap 1.”

source YouTube/All I Talk Is Tech

When the iPhone hears “scroll down,” it scrolls down by itself — and even acknowledges your command at the top of the screen.

source YouTube/All I Talk Is Tech

To go back to the home screen, just say exactly that.

source YouTube/All I Talk Is Tech

Let’s say you want to turn on your iPhone’s flashlight. Just say “Open Control Center” …

source YouTube/All I Talk Is Tech

… then say “Tap 21,” since the flashlight function is in box 21 inside the grid.

source YouTube/All I Talk Is Tech

What about something a little trickier, like controlling text size? No sweat, just say “Open Control Center” then “Tap 27,” since that box in the grid contains the shortcut for changing text size.

source YouTube/All I Talk Is Tech

Now what? Well, just choose a number that approximates how big you want the size to be. Let’s say you want the text <i>slightly</i> bigger: Just say “Tap 18” or “Tap 19” to move that bar up a little bit.

source YouTube/All I Talk Is Tech

That’s all there is to it!

source YouTube/All I Talk Is Tech

The Voice Control feature in iOS 13 has a ton of settings you can tweak: You can customize your own commands, and even choose the format for controlling whatever is on your screen.

source YouTube/All I Talk Is Tech

Here, you see how you can change the Voice Control overlay from a numbered grid, which is what was demonstrated here, to item names or numbers — although those look a bit more confusing and muddy to read.

source YouTube/All I Talk Is Tech

Here’s what you’d see if you choose to see “Item Names” instead of the “Numbered Grid.” Yikes!

source YouTube/All I Talk Is Tech

It’s even more difficult to read the names of everything inside the Control Center.

source YouTube/All I Talk Is Tech

Here’s one of the other options, to see “Item Numbers” instead of “Item Names.” It’s much cleaner to look at.

source YouTube/All I Talk Is Tech

The “Item Numbers” option also looks pretty good in the Control Center. But I think I prefer the “Numbered Grid” setting the most, since you can memorize box numbers with their location on the screen for quick navigation.

source YouTube/All I Talk Is Tech

To really see Voice Control in action, be sure to watch the entire video from “All I Talk Is Tech” below.

Voice Control is one of the coolest features coming to your iPhone in iOS 13. We’re expecting the software update to drop around September, preceding the launch of Apple’s newest iPhones.