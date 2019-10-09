Amazon is discounting Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro by $125 right now — you can get it for $674

source Amazon

The iPad Pro is one of the best tablets you can buy, thanks to its modern design and powerful specs.

The tablet is perfect for professionals and average users alike.

For a limited time, the 11-inch model of the iPad Pro is on sale at Amazon for $674, which is $125 off its normal price.

The Apple iPad Pro is easily one of the best tablets and best iPads out there, thanks to its ultra-modern design, powerful specifications, and range of awesome features.

For a limited time, the 11-inch iPad Pro is on sale for a relatively affordable price. You can currently get it at Amazon for $674, which is $125 off the normal price of $799.

Perhaps the most interesting thing about the iPad Pro is its design. While previous iPad models have looked fine, the iPad Pro steps things up with an edge-to-edge display that has nice, rounded corners. The touchscreen has a high resolution too, making it perfect for watching videos, graphic design, and more.

Of course, the iPad Pro is ultra-powerful as well. The device is powered by Apple’s A12X Bionic processor, which means that it’s great for things like basic video editing and other professional applications, like graphic design. That makes it great for mobile gaming too. The iPad Pro should last most of the day, thanks to its 10-hour battery life.

The 11-inch iPad Pro is available in a few different storage amounts, including 64GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB models. All models seem to have gotten a discount of some kind, but the 64GB with its $125 discount is the best deal on offer right now. We don’t know how long the deal will run, so we recommend checking it out using the link below.