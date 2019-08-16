Best Buy is offering up to $150 off the iPad and iPad Pro tablets for a limited time

source Apple

The entry-level iPad is the best iPad for most people, and the high-end iPad Pro is a great option for people who need a powerful tablet that can double as a laptop in a pinch.

Both iPad models are getting pretty significant discounts at Best Buy for a limited time.

You can save $130 on the iPad and $125 to $150 on the iPad Pro.

We’re not sure how long the deals will last, so it’s worth acting quickly if you’re interested in buying.

In the market for a new iPad? Now may well be the time to buy – Best Buy has announced pretty stellar discounts on both the entry-level iPad and the iPad Pro, so whether you’re looking for an inexpensive tablet or a powerhouse, you’re in luck.

The entry-level iPad is easily the best one for most people. It may not have the modern design of the new iPad Pro, but it still looks great and offers a Touch ID home button, plus it comes in a few different colors and should be more than powerful enough for the majority of users.

Under the hood, the device is powered by an Apple A10 Fusion chip, which is relatively powerful. It seems as though only the 128GB model of the iPad is on sale, but if you need that much storage, you’ll get a discount of an impressive $130. Alternatively, you could get the cellular model of the iPad, which is also $130 off its normal price.

The $125 discount on the iPad Pro is also impressive. The iPad Pro is Apple’s top-tier tablet with a classy, modern design and edge-to-edge screen. The base-model 11-inch iPad Pro offers 64GB of storage and comes in a few different colors, plus it’s powered by the Apple A12X Bionic chip, which is Apple’s most powerful chip to date.

It’s on sale for $674.99. You can also upgrade the storage or get a cellular model too. If you want the larger, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, you’re in luck because it’s also discounted by $150 to $200.