We compared the iPad Pro and the iPad Air to see which tablet is best for most people — and the more affordable Air is the winner

The iPad is largely considered to be the best tablet you can buy, but there are multiple models available, which can make it difficult to choose the right one for you.

The iPad Air and iPad Pro are two of the most powerful iPad models Apple makes, so if you need performance, you’re likely deciding between these two tablets.

In our opinion, the $500 iPad Air is the best bet for most people’s needs and budgets.

However, the iPad Pro is a great choice for those who want laptop-like performance, a modern design, and have $800 to $1,000 to spend.

The iPad has long been the go-to tablet for anyone who wants a device that’s powerful, stylish, and easy to use. These days, however, it’s not necessarily as easy as simply going out and buying an iPad. That’s because Apple now sells a number of different iPad models, including the standard iPad, the iPad Mini, the iPad Pro, and the iPad Air.

If you’re thinking about buying a new iPad but aren’t exactly sure which model is the best one for you, this guide will help you decide between the iPad Pro and the iPad Air.

Here’s everything you need to know about the differences and similarities between the iPad Air and the iPad Pro.

Compare Specs

Both the iPad Air and the iPad Pro are built with strong performance in mind, but they offer slightly different specs. The iPad Pro is also available in a few different sizes. Here’s a rundown of the specs for the two tablets.

While the iPad Pro has Apple’s ultra-powerful A12X Bionic processor, the iPad Air steps things down a little to the standard A12 Bionic. It may seem like a small difference, and for most people, it won’t matter, but the A12X is definitely a more powerful chip for things like graphic design and video editing. If you want your iPad to double as a laptop in a pinch, the Pro is the better choice.

Both iPads offer similar storage options, though the iPad Air only offers up to 256GB, while the iPad Pro steps things up to 1TB. Most people won’t need more than 256GB of storage on their iPads, but again, if you’re doing photo and video editing on the device or you just have a lot of files and apps, the Pro’s 1TB storage option might be worth the extra money.

The displays on the two devices are pretty different, too. The iPad Air has a 10.5-inch screen, while the iPad Pro has options for either an 11-inch or a 12.9-inch screen.

Generally speaking, both iPad Pro models are simply more powerful than the iPad Air. That said, unless you need the best performance you can get, the iPad Air should be more than powerful enough for your needs.

Compare Design

While there are differences in the specs of the two iPad models, perhaps the biggest differences have more to do with the design of the iPads. That’s because of the major design update that Apple gave the iPad Pro last year, which helps make the more expensive iPads look a whole lot more modern. The iPad Pro now has a nice edge-to-edge screen with rounded corners and limited bezels (the black edges that surround the screen). Apple’s iPad Pro also uses Face ID and touch gestures for security and navigation instead of the traditional Touch ID/Home Button combination that’s still found on the iPad Air.

There’s also the fact that the iPad Pro models are both a little larger than the iPad Air. The iPad Air has a footprint of 9.8 x 6.8 inches, which is a little smaller than the 11-inch iPad Pro’s 9.74 x 7.02-inch dimensions. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is the biggest of them all, coming in at 11.04 x 8.46 inches.

The three tablets are relatively similar in terms of thickness, so if an ultra-thin tablet is important to you, any of the three should do just fine. That said, if you want something that looks super modern and unique, then the iPad Pro is the way to go.

In use

Using the iPad Air and the iPad Pro is a similar experience, thanks largely to the fact that both devices run Apple’s iOS, soon to be called iPadOS. In other words, on both devices, you’ll be able to multitask, use Apple apps, browse the web, watch videos, and so on.

Both iPads also support the Apple Pencil. That’s great news for graphics designers and artists. While some may prefer to stick with the larger display to use the Apple Pencil, those who don’t want to spend the cash on an iPad Pro will thankfully still be able to use the Apple Pencil.

There are other small differences. For example, to unlock the iPad Pro you’ll use Face ID facial recognition, while on the iPad Air you’ll use your fingerprint in the Touch ID home button. Face ID is generally a little quicker than Touch ID, so the change might be a welcome one for some.

The bottom line

So which iPad is right for your needs? Well, if you want an iPad that packs a lot of punch but doesn’t cost an arm and a leg, the iPad Air is a great way to go. The Air is arguably the best iPad for most people’s needs, and it’s $500 price tag is fairly reasonable for such a powerful tablet.

If, however, you want the best of the best, you need laptop-level performance, and you have the cash to spend, then the iPad Pro is a better choice. The Pro does cost about double the price of the Air, though, so you will pay a premium for the high-end specs. You’ll also have to pay extra to buy a keyboard if you want to use it as a laptop, and they aren’t always super cheap.

Should you decide to go with the iPad Pro, then you’ll need to decide which screen size is the best for your needs. If you’re a graphic designer or video editor and want a big display for your work, then the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro is an excellent option. Otherwise, we think the 11-inch iPad Pro is a great choice.