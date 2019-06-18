Sorry, iPhone X fans: Apple might ditch the 5.8-inch iPhone starting in 2020

caption Apple might ditch the 5.8-inch design of the iPhone X and XS in favor of a smaller form factor. source Justin Sullivan/Getty

A new report from reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple will release three new iPhone models in 2020.

Kuo says the iPhone models will feature 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch displays.

Apple’s current iPhones feature 5.8-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.5-inch displays.

If the rumors are true, the smallest iPhone model in 2019 would get even smaller in 2020, while the biggest iPhone model would get even bigger next year.

Ming-Chi Kuo, the most reliable Apple analyst in the world, says to expect new-sized iPhones in 2020.

According to Kuo’s report (via MacRumors), which also happens to line up from a DigiTimes report from April, the analyst says Apple will have two 5G iPhones ready in 2020, but three iPhones in total.

The two 5G-ready iPhones would have OLED screens measuring 5.4 inches and 6.7 inches. The other phone, measuring 6.1 inches, would also have an OLED screen, but no 5G; it sounds like the eventual successor to the mid-range iPhone XR.

caption The iPhone X. source Hollis Johnson

I still own the iPhone X from 2017, which has a 5.8-inch OLED screen. Based on this report, it sounds like this phone design, and that of the iPhone XS, will be put out to pasture. The iPhone X/XS design would shrink down to differentiate from the 6.1-inch iPhone XR successor, while the massive iPhone XS Max would become even bigger.

While I would be sad to see Apple ditching the 5.8-inch iPhone, the move would make a lot of sense. If Kuo’s note is accurate, and his notes usually are, Apple’s 2020 iPhones would satisfy a lot of people.

A 5.4-inch iPhone would please anyone who prefers smaller devices, and anyone who misses the diminutive iPhone SE.

would please anyone who prefers smaller devices, and anyone who misses the diminutive iPhone SE. A 6.1-inch iPhone would be Apple’s mid-range phone in more than one way – since its screen would be not too big or small, and not having 5G would probably make it less expensive than the other two models.

would be Apple’s mid-range phone in more than one way – since its screen would be not too big or small, and not having 5G would probably make it less expensive than the other two models. A 6.7-inch iPhone would live up to Apple’s “Max” moniker, since I couldn’t imagine a larger phone without it becoming a tablet. (The iPad Mini’s screen would only be about an inch bigger!)

Of course, these are all rumors, and anything could change between now and whenever Apple releases its new iPhones in 2020. Aside from 5G, we have no idea what other features these phones might have, or what type of design it will have. Considering how the 2019 iPhones are said to be similar to last year’s models, which were identical to the iPhone X in 2017, it would make sense to see a completely new design in 2020.

