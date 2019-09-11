Apple is releasing a $39 clear case to show off the gorgeous colors of the new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro

caption iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro with clear cases. source Apple, Business Insider

Apple announced the new iPhone 11 on Tuesday – and it’s already starting to ship clear cases that show off the colors of the phones.

The cases are made from a blend of flexible thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) materials and clear polycarbonate with a scratch-resistant coating, according to Apple.

The case retails for $39 and can currently be ordered online for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.

Apple announced the new iPhone 11 on Tuesday, but you can’t preorder it until Friday morning at 5 a.m. PT – and even then, it only starts shipping on September 20.

But there’s something you can order from Apple right now: Clear cases, sold by Apple for $39, that show off the gorgeous colors of the new iPhone 11. The phone can be purchased in a veritable rainbow of colors; why hide it under a leather or plastic case that hides it?

It’s also available for the larger, pricier iPhone 11 Pro, which doesn’t come in the same array of flashy colors, but might still be worth showing off anyway.

The cases are made from a blend of flexible thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) materials and clear polycarbonate with a scratch-resistant coating, both of which should prevent yellowing, according to Apple.

The back of the case is designed to be firm, but the sides are flexible to fit over the buttons and improve grip, also according to Apple.

Check out Apple’s clear iPhone case in action, on every color of iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro:

Here’s the iPhone 11 Pro in gold, which you can see through its clear case.

source Apple

And here it is in midnight green …

source Apple

… in silver …

source Apple

… and in space gray.

source Apple

Here’s the iPhone 11 in red under a clear case.

source Apple

And here it is in yellow …

source Apple

… in green …

source Apple

… in purple …

source Apple

… in black …

source Apple

… and in white.

source Apple

