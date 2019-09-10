Here’s everything that happened at Apple’s huge iPhone 11 launch event

Apple just announced a slew of new products, including new iPhones, a new iPad, and a new Apple Watch.

On Tuesday, Apple invited journalists, Wall Street analysts, and VIPs to the Steve Jobs Theater on its new Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, to announce its most anticipated products of the year.

Apple’s product announcements are a Silicon Valley tradition, dating back over 20 years. Apple’s top executives get up on stage, show off the company’s new products, and explain what makes these gadgets “magical” and the “best ever.”

We had a pretty good idea of what to expect on Tuesday, thanks to a handful of leaks and reports from reputable publications. But we finally got the complete, official story on Tuesday.

Here’s everything Apple announced at its big iPhone 11 event:

The iPhone 11!

The iPhone 11’s specs and features:

6.1-inch Liquid Retina screen.

Aluminum and glass design.

A13 Bionic chip, which Apple calls the “fastest CPU and GPU ever in a smartphone,” capable of 1 trillion operations per second.

Spatial audio that supports Dolby Atmos.

Two rear camera lenses: 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a new 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field of view.

New camera modes, including night mode; 4K video at 60 frames per second.

New QuickTake video feature: Hold the shutter button to start taking videos without switching to video mode.

Improved selfie camera with a slow-motion feature called “slofies.”

Faster Face ID.

Bigger battery than last year’s iPhone XR, for one extra hour of life (about 15 to 16 hours).

Six new color options: white, black, yellow, red, lavender, and green (blue and coral from last year are out).

The latest software, iOS 13.

The iPhone 11 starts at $699.

The iPhone 11 Pro!

The iPhone 11 Pro’s specs and features:

5.8-inch Super Retina XDR screen with a 2-million-to-1 contrast ratio, HDR 10, and Dolby Vision.

Spatial audio, Dolby Atmos.

A13 Bionic chip, which Apple calls the “fastest CPU and GPU ever in a smartphone,” capable of 1 trillion operations per second.

Improved battery life: four hours more than last year’s iPhone XS.

Fast-charging 18-watt adapter.

Color options are midnight green (new), space gray, silver, and gold.

The latest software, iOS 13.

The new “Pro” camera system:

12-megapixel wide-angle lens.

12-megapixel telephoto lens.

12-megapixel ultrawide lens with a 120-degree field of view.

Telephoto and ultrawide work together to zoom in or out. Can take multiple shots from one vantage point.

New Deep Fusion feature coming later this year shoots nine images, selects the best pixels, and optimizes for details and low noise. A neural engine is responsible for making your image look great.

New camera modes, including night mode; 4K video at 60 frames per second.

A new QuickTake video feature: Hold the shutter button to start taking videos without switching to video mode.

Improved selfie camera and faster Face ID.

The iPhone 11 Pro starts at $999.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max!

The iPhone 11 Pro Max’s specs and features:

6.5-inch Super Retina XDR screen with a 2-million-to-1 contrast ratio, HDR 10, Dolby Vision.

Spatial audio, Dolby Atmos.

A13 Bionic chip, which Apple calls the “fastest CPU and GPU ever in a smartphone,” capable of 1 trillion operations per second.

Improved battery life: four hours more than the iPhone XS Max.

Fast-charging 18-watt adapter.

Color options are midnight green (new), space gray, silver, and gold.

The latest software, iOS 13.

The new “Pro” camera system:

12-megapixel wide camera.

12-megapixel telephoto camera.

12-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field of view.

Telephoto and ultrawide work together to zoom in or out. Can take multiple shots from one vantage point.

New Deep Fusion feature coming later this year shoots nine images, selects the best pixels, and optimizes for details and low noise. A neural engine is responsible for making your image look great.

New camera modes, including night mode; 4K video at 60 frames per second.

A new QuickTake video feature: Hold the shutter button to start taking videos without switching to video mode.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max starts at $1,099.

The Apple Watch Series 5!

The Apple Watch Series 5’s notable specs and features:

Always-on Retina display never sleeps, so the watch face is always visible.

18-hour “all-day” battery life.

Built-in compass so you can see latitude, longitude, and incline.

Every cellular model now has international emergency calling, so you can call emergency services in 150 countries around the world by holding down the side button, even without your iPhone.

The latest software, watchOS 6.

More case finishes:

Aluminum: gold, silver, space gray.

Stainless steel: gold, space black, and silver.

New titanium: titanium and space black.

New ceramic: white.

New Nike models and Sport Bands, Sport Loops, and watch faces.

New Hermès models in space-black and polished stainless-steel cases, and new bands with classic prints.

Apple Watch Series 5 GPS models start at $399, while cellular models start at $499.

You can order the Series 5 starting Tuesday, and they’ll hit stores September 20.

The Apple Watch Series 3 is also still available, with a new starting price, $199.

New iPad!

The seventh-generation iPad specs:

10.2-inch Retina display, with nearly 3.5 million pixels.

Touch ID.

A10 Fusion chip.

Smart connector for connecting Apple’s Smart Keyboard.

Apple Pencil support.

iPadOS, Apple’s new operating system for iPad.

8-megapixel rear camera.

The seventh-generation iPad replaces the sixth-generation 9.7-inch iPad.

It starts at $329 and costs $299 for education customers. It ships on September 30.

Release dates for Apple’s latest software and services!

Apple Arcade , the company’s new game-subscription service, will be available on September 19 in 150 countries for $5 a month for the whole family. You’ll get a one-month free trial. Apple said it would add 100 new games to its catalog in the weeks ahead.

, the company’s new game-subscription service, will be available on September 19 in 150 countries for $5 a month for the whole family. You’ll get a one-month free trial. Apple said it would add 100 new games to its catalog in the weeks ahead. Apple TV Plus , the company’s new TV-streaming service, will be available on November 1 in over 100 countries for $5 a month for the whole family. You get a free year of Apple TV Plus when you buy a new Apple device, like a MacBook, iPad, iPhone, or Apple TV. Apple said it would add originals each month.

, the company’s new TV-streaming service, will be available on November 1 in over 100 countries for $5 a month for the whole family. You get a free year of Apple TV Plus when you buy a new Apple device, like a MacBook, iPad, iPhone, or Apple TV. Apple said it would add originals each month. iOS 13 and iPad OS, the next major operating system versions for the iPhone and iPad, will launch on September 19.

Other random announcements!

Apple's new trade-in program makes it easier to buy an iPhone.