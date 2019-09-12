Apple hid a secret message in its big iPhone 11 event video

source Apple/YouTube

Apple announced the new iPhone 11 on Tuesday at its annual event at Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino.

Apple published a recap video of the event on YouTube later on Tuesday, and it contains a hidden Easter egg message.

An error screen appears for a split second during the video, reading: “This is just a thought. But it might be nice to have some sort of Easter egg message in here for the hard core Apple fans that will stop the video.”

and then it has a cute, secret message in binary code.

Apple released a recap video of its 2019 keynote announcing the iPhone 11.

In it, there was an Easter egg — a hidden message — for Apple fans to find.

In the portion of the recap about the new iPad, Apple says the iPad is two-times faster than the best-selling PC.

And then the Easter egg flashes ever-so briefly — it’s an error screen with error code “09102019,” representing the date of the Apple event, September 10, 2019.

The screen reads: “This is just a thought. But it might be nice to have some sort of Easter egg message in here for the hard core Apple fans that will stop the video”

Cult of Mac points out that it looks like the Microsoft Blue Screen of Death.

But that’s not all. If you translate the binary code below the message using a binary-to-ascii converter, the resulting text reads: “So you took the time to translate this? We love you.”

Watch the full video here:

The secret message can be found at the 1:23 mark.