This is the iPhone 11

- Apple held a big event on Tuesday to unveil new iPhones, among other announcements.
- We break down everything you need to know about the new iPhone 11.
Apple’s next iPhones are finally here.
At its big “By Innovation Only” event on Tuesday, Apple unveiled the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.
Here’s your first look at the new iPhone 11.
Design
- 6.1-inch Liquid Retina screen.
- Aluminum and glass design.
Performance
- A13 Bionic chip, which Apple calls the “fastest CPU and GPU ever in a smartphone,” capable of 1 trillion operations per second.
- Spatial audio that supports Dolby Atmos.
Camera
- Two rear camera lenses: 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a new 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field of view.
- New camera modes, including night mode; 4K video at 60 frames per second.
- New QuickTake video feature: Hold the shutter button to start taking videos without switching to video mode.
- Improved selfie camera with a slow-motion feature called “slofies.”
- Faster Face ID.
Battery
- One more hour of life than the iPhone XR (so about 15 to 16 hours).
Six color options
- White, black, yellow, red, lavender, and green (blue and coral from last year are out).
Price
- Starting at $699.