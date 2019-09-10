This is the iPhone 11

source Apple

Apple’s next iPhones are finally here.

At its big “By Innovation Only” event on Tuesday, Apple unveiled the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Read more: These are Apple’s new iPhones: the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max

Here’s your first look at the new iPhone 11.

Design

6.1-inch Liquid Retina screen.

Aluminum and glass design.

Performance

A13 Bionic chip, which Apple calls the “fastest CPU and GPU ever in a smartphone,” capable of 1 trillion operations per second.

Spatial audio that supports Dolby Atmos.

Camera

Two rear camera lenses: 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a new 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field of view.

New camera modes, including night mode; 4K video at 60 frames per second.

New QuickTake video feature: Hold the shutter button to start taking videos without switching to video mode.

Improved selfie camera with a slow-motion feature called “slofies.”

Faster Face ID.

Battery

One more hour of life than the iPhone XR (so about 15 to 16 hours).

Six color options

White, black, yellow, red, lavender, and green (blue and coral from last year are out).

Price

