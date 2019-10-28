Apple’s excellent iPhone 11 camera could get even better with the new iOS update

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Apple began rolling out iOS 13.2, the latest version of its iPhone operating system, on Monday.

iOS 13.2 includes Apple’s “Deep Fusion” camera feature, which uses AI software to supposedly improve photo quality on the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Apple said that Deep Fusion “uses advanced machine learning to do pixel-by-pixel processing of photos, optimizing for texture, details and noise in every part of the photo.”

Along with a quiet reveal of its new AirPods Pro, Apple is rolling out on Monday the latest version of its mobile operating system – and it comes with even more improvements to the iPhone 11’s excellent camera.

In a sentence, this means the iPhone 11’s cameras should supposedly take even crisper, clearer, and overall better photos than it has been already.

Indeed, the iPhone 11 is only barely bested by the Pixel 4 in my camera shootout comparison. Sometimes it took better photos, sometimes it didn’t. In the end, it was the iPhone 11’s versatility of regular, zoomed, and ultra-wide cameras that beat out Google Pixel 4, which only comes with a regular and a zoomed camera.

I still need to try this Deep Fusion feature with the iPhone 11 to see what kind of improvements it brings. Any more improvements over the status quo would surely solidify the iPhone 11-series as the best smartphone camera of 2019 and probably well into 2020.

Of note, the Deep Fusion camera update in iOS 13.2 will only work with Apple’s A13 chip. That is to say: only the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max will get the Deep Fusion update, as they’re the only Apple devices that run on the A13 chips so far.