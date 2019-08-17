Here’s what Business Insider readers have to say about the iPhone 11, Apple’s next smartphone expected to arrive in September

caption A dummy model of what the iPhone 11 might look like. source YouTube/Unbox Therapy

Apple is expected to announce a new line of smartphones in September.

Thanks to months of reports, leaks, renderings, and machine-milled dummy models, we have a pretty good idea of what to expect from Apple’s new iPhone lineup, which may be called “iPhone 11,” “iPhone 11 Pro,” and “iPhone 11 Pro Max.”

Based on what we’ve shared, we asked Business Insider readers to tell us what they think, and if they plan on upgrading to the latest phone. Their responses are highlighted below.

We’re coming up on the end of August, which can only mean one thing: New iPhones are almost here.

Apple typically holds in an event in early to mid-September to announce its new iPhones. This year, we’re expecting an “iPhone 11,” “iPhone 11 Pro,” and “iPhone 11 Pro Max.”

The iPhone 11 is said to be the follow-up to the iPhone XR, which started at $750. The two “Pro” models would be the successors to last year’s iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, which started at $1,000 and $1,100, respectively.

We’ve had a pretty good idea of what the 2019 iPhones would look like since January, when prolific gadgets leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer shared the first renderings of the iPhone 11 based on rumors and leaked schematics on Twitter. In July, machine-milled dummy models of what the iPhones will likely look and feel like made the rounds with a handful of prominent tech YouTubers, including Dave Lee, Lewis Hilsenteger from Unbox Therapy, and Marques “MKBHD” Brownlee.

Since then, we’ve asked Business Insider readers to email us telling us what they thought of the new iPhones, and if they planned on buying any of the iPhone 11 models expected to be announced this year. Here’s what they said.

Ali says he has “no intention” of upgrading to the iPhone 11 from his iPhone 6S Plus.

caption The iPhone 6S Plus. source Antonio Villas-Boas

He said his older iPhone is still functioning well, and speed is not yet an issue. He also said he prefers Touch ID to Face ID. He did say, though, that he wishes his phone had an upgraded camera and the ability to have more than one SIM card like the newer iPhone models.

Derrick also owns an iPhone 6S Plus, and says he has “no reason to pay any amount for the 11.”

caption The iPhone 6S Plus. source Robert Galbraith/Reuters

“Other than replacing the battery about six months ago, the 6S Plus does everything I could need to do and it supports iOS 13,” he said.

Grace says she would “love to buy iPhone 11.”

caption An iPhone 11 dummy model. source YouTube/MKBHD

She said she loves to take pictures and videos, and “the design is actually pretty cool.”

Steven says he would really like to upgrade his iPhone 7 to an iPhone 11, but is worried he can “justify the expense.”

caption The iPhone 11 lineup as dummy models, left, compared to the 2018 iPhone lineup. source YouTube/Dave Lee

“Ideally I should have bought an iPhone 8 or X but I refused to pay the price, even on a monthly contract,” he said. Still, he doubts he can rationalize paying around $1,000 for a new phone.

“I have no doubt I’d benefit from the the improved processor and better battery life, and I would so love better battery life, but not at any cost,” he said. “Realistically, I will probably upgrade to an iPhone 8 or the iPhone XR depending on their contract price after the launch of the iPhone 11. If not, it may finally push me to go to an Android phone, as there always seems to be a good deal to be found with them.”

Dennis says he is “not planning to buy an iPhone 11.”

caption The iPhone 7 Plus. source Andri Koolme/Flickr

“I currently use an iPhone 7 Plus,” he said. “It works great and does what I need it to do.”

Andrew says he is waiting for a more meaningful upgrade, and 5G isn’t expected in an iPhone until 2020 at the earliest.

caption The iPhone 11 is expected to have a new camera system, but not 5G. source YouTube/Unbox Therapy

“There was no reason last year to replace my iPhone 7 Plus, and there’s no reason this year,” he said.

Christopher said he is going to pass on the iPhone 11, because the phones will be “too expensive” and Apple’s “upgrade cycle is not that interesting.”

caption The iPhone XS, far left, compared to three iPhone 11 dummy models. source YouTube/Unbox Therapy

“Afraid I don’t care about upgrading,” he said. “I still have a 6S Plus and have yet to see a reason to upgrade. All the apps I use work just fine. I don’t care about using the iPhone for photography, preferring my Lumix. If I had to get another phone I would likely get an 8 Plus or whatever the big model is.”

Sam said there is one reason he won’t upgrade to the iPhone 11: “5G technology.”

caption Sam is still rocking with an iPhone 6. source Steven Tweedie

“I like my iPhone 6 and will replace it with an iPhone 12 most likely,” he said.

Sahej “doubts” he’s going to upgrade to the iPhone 11.

caption The iPhone 6S. source Steve Kovach/Tech Insider

“I currently use an iPhone 6S as my daily driver, and it really doesn’t show any signs of slowdown, maybe except in the battery department,” he said. “It’s also getting the iOS 13 update.”

Joseph is ready to upgrade from his iPhone XS to an iPhone 11.

caption The iPhone XS. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

He said he’s been having issues with “data reception, reliability, and speed” compared to other phones he’s used, including his old Galaxy S8, and hopes the new hardware for the iPhone 11 will improve the modems in the phone.

“For that alone, I am ready to pay to upgrade,” he said.

Derrick said the “iPhone 11 is not showing me anything spectacular,” and thinks he’s going to go with a Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus instead.

caption The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus. source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

“I have my eyes set on the Note 10 Plus, maybe with 5G,” he said. “Now that’s a nice phone. It should keep me content for at least five years.”

Jiten said he’s going to skip the iPhone 11 for one reason: “The backside looks weird.”

caption An iPhone 11 dummy model, with its feelings hurt. source YouTube/Unbox Therapy

Coincidentally, this email was apparently “Sent from a Samsung Galaxy smartphone.”

What do you think of the iPhone 11? Do you plan on upgrading?

source YouTube/Dave Lee

