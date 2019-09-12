Apple’s new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro are available for preorder starting Friday — here’s where to order them

source Business Insider/Lisa Eadicicco

Apple’s iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be available for preorder starting on Friday.

You can preorder the phones through Apple, third-party retailers, and carriers, and some stores are offering special promotions.

Apple is launching three new iPhones on September 20, and you’ll be able to preorder them starting Friday.

If you’re planning to preorder the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max, you’ll be able to do so through Apple’s website or third-party retailers and carriers like Walmart, Verizon, and AT&T among many others.

Here’s a look at some key details to take into account as you’re preparing to pre-order the new iPhones.

Pre-order Timing

Apple’s new iPhones are available for preorder starting at 8 a.m. ET and 5 a.m. PT on September 13, a departure from years past when preorders would go live at 3 a.m. ET and 12 a.m. PT.

Pre-order Deals

If you are planning to pre-order one of Apple’s new phones, you’ll want to consider which retailer offers the best deal for your budget.