Shipping times for Apple’s new iPhone 11 have already slipped several weeks only a few hours after preorders went live

caption Apple CEO Tim Cook. source Apple

Preorders for Apple’s new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro smartphones went live on Friday morning with September 20 delivery dates, which is when the iPhone 11 phones will be officially released.

One hour into the preorders, delivery dates started to extend beyond September 20 for some models, with some extending to a week later, between September 27 and October 1.

Two hours in, and some iPhone 11 delivery dates are now two weeks later than the official release date.

Many Apple Store locations are running out of preorder inventory for September 20 pickups, too.

Apple’s iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro smartphones became available for preorder on Friday morning. Preorders are meant to arrive at people’s doors on September 20, when Apple’s new iPhones are being officially released.

After just an hour of preorders, many of the iPhone 11 model’s delivery dates slipped to a week after September 20.

At the time of writing, about two hours into preorders, some iPhone 11 models are now being delivered two weeks later. For a New York City delivery address, some delivery dates edge into October 4, two weeks after the iPhone 11 release date.

Among several other models, the midnight green iPhone 11 Pro Max with 64 GB of storage is delivering between October 1 and October 4.

source Business Insider

Other models have expected delivery dates between September 27 and October 1, like the silver iPhone 11 Pro with 256 GB of storage.

Meanwhile, some iPhone 11 preorders are being delivered on time on September 20, with many configurations delivering between September 27 and October 1.

September 20 Apple Store pickups for pre-orders are becoming unavailable, too. Of the 12 Apple Stores in New York City, only the Staten Island location still offers a September 20 pickup for the green iPhone 11 with 64 GB of storage.

Apple might have more limited inventory of certain iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models, which could explain why delivery dates are being extended for those models. Still, there’s clearly a lot of demand for Apple’s newest iPhones.