Of the 3 new iPhones coming in September, the ‘iPhone 11 Pro’ will be the best for most people — here’s why

caption iPhone 11 machine-milled dummy models, from left: iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro Max. source YouTube/MKBHD

Apple is expected to announce a new lineup of smartphones in September.

We have a pretty good idea of what to expect from Apple’s new iPhone lineup, which may consist of an “iPhone 11,” an “iPhone 11 Pro,” and an “iPhone 11 Pro Max.”

The $1,000 option, the iPhone 11 Pro, is likely to be the best new iPhone for most people.

It’s almost September, which means new iPhones are almost here.

Apple traditionally holds an event in early to mid-September to announce new iPhones. This year, we’re expecting an “iPhone 11,” an “iPhone 11 Pro,” and an “iPhone 11 Pro Max.”

The iPhone 11 is said to be the cheapest option; it’s rumored to be the successor to last year’s iPhone XR, which started at $750.

The two Pro models, on the other hand, would be the follow-ups to last year’s iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, which started at $1,000 and $1,100.

Based on what we know, though, it sounds as if the smaller iPhone 11 Pro and not the standard iPhone 11 will be the best option for most people.

Of the three new iPhones, the iPhone 11 Pro looks to be the ideal size.

caption From left: iPhone 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, 11, XS, XS Max, XR. source YouTube/Dave Lee

In the image above, you’re looking at machine-milled dummy models of the iPhone 11 on the left, and the 2018 iPhone lineup on the right. The new iPhones are expected to be the same size as last year’s phones.

Based on what we know, the iPhone 11 Pro would have the smallest display: It’s said to have a 5.8-inch screen, like the iPhone XS.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 11 would have a larger 6.1-inch display (just like the iPhone XR), and the iPhone 11 Pro Max would have a giant 6.5-inch screen like the iPhone XS Max.

As someone who’s spent extensive time with the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR, I found the 5.8-inch display to be the best fit for me. I’d say I have average-sized hands, and that phone just feels perfect to me. The 6.1-inch iPhone XR is pretty close, but I prefer the compact nature of the iPhone XS, and that design should carry forward in the standard iPhone 11 Pro.

The baseline iPhone 11 Pro is expected to be the entry point for Apple’s new camera tech.

All the new iPhones are said to have new cameras – but only the two Pro models are rumored to feature a third rear camera lens, for a super-wide-angle camera.

By all accounts, if you’re going to buy any of the new iPhones, you’re going to want that special three-lens camera system.

Ask any person who owns a smartphone with a wide-angle lens, and they’ll tell you that feature is essential. It lets you capture more details in your photos, and it means you don’t have to back up several dozen feet to capture everyone in a group photo. It gives photos a cinematic feel as well.

Since the standard iPhone 11 isn’t said to come with this feature, getting the baseline Pro model means you’d be buying into Apple’s latest tech – without having to spend an extra $100 for the Max version.

If Apple has any other features exclusive to the Pro models, the iPhone 11 Pro would be the cheapest way to experience them.

source YouTube/Unbox Therapy

By all accounts, the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max are said to have identical features. The only differences should be the screen size and battery capacity. (The larger phone would have more of both.)

If Apple has any other new features that help differentiate the standard iPhone 11 from the Pro models, aside from the rear cameras, the 5.8-inch Pro would be the cheapest way to experience that newness.

Which new iPhone would you want to buy?

source YouTube/Unbox Therapy

Are you looking forward to the next iPhones? If you are thinking of buying one, which model looks most appealing to you? Shoot me an email at dsmith@businessinsider.com.