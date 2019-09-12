The most expensive iPhone Apple sells costs $1,450 — about the same as a 13-inch MacBook Pro

caption The iPhone 11 Pro. source Apple

The fully maxed-out iPhone 11 Pro Max with 512 GB of storage costs $1,450 – just $50 shy of a MacBook Pro laptop.

Specifically, phone’s price tag is comparable to the $1,500 13-inch MacBook Pro with a 1.4GHz Core i5 chip, 8 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of storage. It’s the option just above the basic $1,300 13-inch MacBook Pro that comes with 128 GB of storage.

When you look at it that way, it’s kind of nuts that an iPhone can cost as much as a laptop.

It’s not the first time that an iPhone demanded as much as a laptop, and other smartphones with the maxed-out specs can get pretty close. Samsung’s maxed-out Galaxy Note 10 Plus with 5G costs $1,400, for example.

Luckily, the maxed-out iPhone 11 Pro Max isn’t your only option. The cheapest iPhone Apple currently sells is the good old iPhone 8 starting at $450. There’s also the excellent and popular iPhone XR, which now starts at $600, and the iPhone 11 going for $700.

Still, even the cheapest iPhone 11 Pro costs $1,000, and the cheapest iPhone 11 Pro Max costs $1,100. For that money, you can get yourself a pretty great MacBook Air that will serve most – if not all – of your computer needs.

At the end of the day, how much value you place on smartphones and laptops and how much you spend on either depends on how you use them and what you use them for. If all you do on a laptop is browse the web, then you arguably don’t need a $1,500 laptop. By the same token, if you use an iPhone to run a few apps and take the occasional photo, you arguably don’t need a $1,450 iPhone 11 Pro Max.