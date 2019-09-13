Here’s how the new $1,100 iPhone 11 Pro Max compares to Apple’s other big phone, the iPhone XS Max

source Stephen Lam/Reuters

Apple introduced the iPhone 11 Pro Max at its annual fall keynote on September 10.

It looks similar to the iPhone XS Max, aside from the addition of a third camera lens.

However, there are substantial differences between the two phones that you should consider before you decide to upgrade.

In its annual tradition, Apple announces new iPhones every fall, leading people around the world to wonder if the upgrade is worth it.

With three camera lenses and the capacity for high quality photo and video editing, the iPhone 11 Pro Max seems aimed creative professionals and those willing to pay top dollar for the latest Apple tech. If you don’t need those updates, but like being able to take amazing amateur photos, is upgrading worth the $1099 starting price? Or should you stick with your older iPhone XS Max? We break down the new features Apple announced on Tuesday to help you decide if now is the time to upgrade.

There are some significant differences between the phones, so we can help you tell them apart and decide which device fits your needs. Here’s how the iPhone 11 Pro Max compares to the iPhone XS Max.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max has a more advanced camera.

Despite the memes making fun of the iPhone 11 Pro Max’s triple camera, the features are nothing to laugh at.

The new phone comes with ultra-wide-angle, wide-angle, and telephoto camera lenses.

The 11 Pro Max comes with night mode and next-generation Smart HDR.

The front-facing camera will be capable of slow-motion selfies, or “slofies.”

The iPhone 11 Pro Max takes 12 MP photos, compared to the iPhone XS Max’s 7 MP photos.

For video, the iPhone 11 Pro Max has added ability for audio zoom and QuickTake Video.

Both phones have portrait mode for perfect selfies (or portrait mode photos of your pets!).

The iPhone 11 Pro Max comes in more colors.

The iPhone XS Max comes in 3 colors: silver, space gray, and gold.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max also comes in those 3 colors, with the addition of midnight green.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max has a U1 chip with ultra-wide band positioning

The chip gives phones the ability to determine each other’s locations, like a more accurate Bluetooth. Right now, Apple is only promoting the U1 chip as an AirDrop improvement, but some are speculating that it is working on a Tile competitor – a rumored feature ahead of the event that wasn’t announced.

The iPhone XS Max doesn’t have a U1 chip.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max gets better battery life than the iPhone XS Max.

Apple says that the iPhone 11 Pro Max battery will last 5 hours longer than the iPhone XS Max, which itself should last 1.5 hours longer than the iPhone X.

Both devices will give you great battery life, but an extra 5 hours has the potential to make your day a whole lot easier.

As an added bonus, the iPhone 11 Pro Max will ship with an 18-watt charger for faster charging than the traditional 5-watt chargers sold with iPhones in the past. According to Apple, the new charger should charge your phone up to 50% in 30 minutes.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max has better water resistance.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max is water resistant in up to 4 meters of water, compared to 2 meters for the iPhone XS Max.

Both phones should survive for up to 30 minutes.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max is slightly heavier than the iPhone XS Max.

Both phones have 6.5-inch screens, but the iPhone 11 Pro Max weighs in the slightest bit heavier at 7.97 ounces – essentially half a pound – compared to 7.34 ounces.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max has Apple’s newest, fastest A13 Bionic chip.

Apple calls the A13 Bionic chip the post power-efficient chip its ever made, with a 20% power increase.

The iPhone XS Max is still a high-powered phone with the A12 chip, although it is a year old.

The iPhone 11 Pro is slightly brighter.

The iPhone 11 Pro has 800 nits of brightness, while the iPhone XS Max tops out at 625 nits. Other screen differences come into play with the display itself: the iPhone 11 Pro Max has “Super Retina XDR display,” compared to the iPhone XS Max’s “Super Retina HD display.”

The iPhone 11 Pro Max has Haptic Touch, not 3D touch.

Haptic touch on the iPhone 11 Pro will differentiate between a press and a long press, sending back small vibrations in response to a long press. This will replace 3D touch, which Apple quietly phased out without mention at the announcement event Tuesday.

Otherwise, the phones are mostly the same.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max and iPhone XS Max share many features: Face ID, True Tone display, 4k video capability, and more.

They even sell for the same starting price: $1099 for 64 GB. Apple is no longer carrying the iPhone XS Max, but you can find it for the same price at Best Buy.

If you already have an iPhone XS Max, these are all pieces to consider before you switch. If you’re buying a new phone, you won’t necessarily save any money going for the older model, so you might as well get an upgraded camera and better battery life with an iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Before you decide to upgrade, remember to check the trade-in value of your old phone.