Apple may name its next iPhones ‘iPhone 11,’ ‘iPhone 11 Pro,’ and ‘iPhone 11 Pro Max,’ according to a new report

Apple may name its next iPhones “iPhone 11,” “iPhone 11 Pro,” and “iPhone 11 Pro Max,” according to a list posted by a case manufacturer.

It’s very possible these aren’t the real names of the new phones.

Apple is expected to announce its new iPhones in September.

Apple might call its next iPhones “iPhone 11,” “iPhone 11 Pro,” and “iPhone 11 Pro Max,” according to a new report.

The French Apple blog iPhone Soft said it obtained a document from ESR, a company that makes protective cases for iPhones and Samsung Galaxy phones, which showed purported images of the new iPhones in their inventory with the names “iPhone 11,” “iPhone 11 Pro,” and “iPhone 11 Pro Max.”

The images of the phones in the alleged ESR document line up with what we’ve seen of the iPhone 11 so far, including renderings and machine-milled dummy models that show what the next iPhone will look and feel like. It’s possible ESR has begun making cases for the new iPhones in time for a September launch, although it’s unclear if they’re working with the official names and specifications.

According to this document, the iPhone 11 would be the name of the phone that succeeds the iPhone XR. Meanwhile, the new “Pro” iPhone line would be the successors to last year’s iPhone XS lineup, and the iPhone X before it. So the iPhone 11 Pro would follow up the iPhone XS, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max (yikes to that name) would succeed the iPhone XS Max.

First of all, these rumors should be taken with a huge grain of salt. We still haven’t heard other reports mention these possible names for the next iPhones, and we usually don’t know what the real names of the devices are until they’re finally unveiled by Apple.

That said, it wouldn’t be too surprising if these were the real names of the phones. Unlike how the iPhone XR sounded inferior to the iPhone XS, the iPhone 11 doesn’t seem like a step down compared to the “Pro” models; on the contrary, the “Pro” versions just sound like an upgrade to the iPhone 11, which would be the baseline phone and the most affordable option. We’ll likely get the full picture next month, which is when Apple usually unveils its next iPhones.