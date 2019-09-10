These are Apple’s new iPhones: the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max

source Stephen Lam/Reuters

Apple’s new iPhones are finally here.

At its big “by innovation only” event on Tuesday, Apple unveiled its 2019 iPhone lineup, which includes three new models, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The iPhone 11 is the follow-up to last year’s iPhone XR, which started at $750. The iPhone 11 starts at $699.

The iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max succeed the iPhone XS and XS Max, which started at $1,000 and $1,100. The iPhone 11 Pro starts at

The new iPhones retain their same prices as last year’s designs, but Apple made some significant improvements to each of its top-of-the-line phones.

Here’s your first look at the 2019 iPhone lineup: the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

THE iPHONE 11

source Apple

The iPhone 11’s specs and features are as follows:

6.1-inch Liquid Retina screen

aluminum and glass design

A13 Bionic chip, which Apple calls the “fastest CPU and GPU ever in a smartphone,” capable of 1 trillion operations per second

spatial audio that supports Dolby Atmos

2 rear camera lenses: 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a new 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field of view

new camera modes, including Night Mode; 4K video at 60 frames per second

a new QuickTake video feature: Hold the shutter button to start taking videos without switching to Video mode

improved selfie camera with slow-motion feature called “slowfies”

faster face ID

bigger battery than last year’s iPhone XR, for one extra hour of life (about 15 to 16 hours)

fast-charging

6 new color options: white, black, yellow, red, lavender, and green (blue and coral from last year are out)

the latest software, iOS 13

The iPhone 11 starts at $699.

THE iPHONE 11 PRO

source Apple

The iPhone 11 Pro’s specs are as follows:

5.8-inch Super Retina XDR screen, with a 2-million-to-1 contrast ratio, HDR 10, Dolby Vision

spatial audio sound, Dolby Atmos

A13 Bionic chip, which Apple calls the “fastest CPU and GPU ever in a smartphone,” capable of 1 trillion operations per second

improved battery life: 4 hours more than the iPhone XS

fast-charging 18-watt adapter

color options include midnight green (new), space grey, silver, and gold

Camera:

12-megapixel wide-angle lens

12-megapixel telephoto lens

12-megapixel ultrawide lens with 120-degree field of view

telephoto and ultrawide work together to zoom in or zoom out. Can take multiple shots from one vantage point.

new Deep Fusion feature coming later this year: shoots 9 images, selects the best pixels, and optimizes for details and low noise; neural engine is responsible for making your image look great

new camera modes, including Night Mode; 4K video at 60 frames per second

a new QuickTake video feature (hold the shutter button to start taking videos without switching to video mode)

improved selfie camera and faster face ID

The iPhone 11 Pro starts at $999.

THE iPHONE 11 PRO MAX

source Apple

The iPhone 11 Pro Max’s specs are as follows:

6.5-inch Super Retina XDR screen, with a 2-million-to-1 contrast ratio, HDR 10, Dolby Vision

spatial audio sound, Dolby Atmos

A13 Bionic chip, which Apple calls the “fastest CPU and GPU ever in a smartphone,” capable of 1 trillion operations per second

improved battery life: 4 hours more than the iPhone XS Max

fast-charging 18-watt adapter

color options include midnight green (new), space grey, silver, and gold

the latest software, iOS 13

Camera:

12-megapixel wide camera

12-megapixel telephoto camera

12-megapixel ultrawide camera with 120-degree field of view

Telephoto and ultrawide work together to zoom in or zoom out; can take multiple shots from one vantage point

new Deep Fusion feature coming later this year: shoots 9 images, selects the best pixels, and optimizes for details and low noise; neural engine is responsible for making your image look great

new camera modes, including Night Mode; 4K video at 60 frames per second

a new QuickTake video feature (hold the shutter button to start taking videos without switching to video mode)

The iPhone 11 Pro Max starts at $1,099.

Apple plans to release all three iPhone 11 models on Friday, September 20; preorders become available one week before (that is, Friday, September 13)

source Apple

This is the new iPhone lineup for 2019.

source Apple

What do you think of Apple’s latest iPhones? Do you plan on buying one of them? We’d love to hear from you – shoot me an email at dsmith@businessinsider.com.