Apple’s new $1,100 iPhone 11 Pro Max weighs a whopping half a pound, making it the heaviest iPhone ever

Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro Max is perhaps the heaviest phone you can buy today. Maybe ever.

It weighs 7.97 ounces, or half a pound.

The next heaviest phone I’m aware of is Apple’s own iPhone XS Max at 0.46 pounds.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus has a larger screen, a stylus, and an extra camera lens – and it weighs a full ounce less than the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

More people complain about iPhones being too big than their weight. We’ll have to wait and see what people say about the iPhone 11 Pro Max’s weight when the phones are released on September 20.

Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro Max has a 6.5-inch display, and it’s a pretty big smartphone.

That’s not wildly heavy in relative terms. But comparatively, that makes the iPhone 11 Pro Max among the heaviest smartphones you can buy today. Maybe ever.

Here are the weights of some of the biggest, heaviest smartphones I can think of in recent memory:

Galaxy Note 10 Plus: 6.91 ounces / 0.43 pounds.

6.91 ounces / 0.43 pounds. Galaxy S10 Plus: 6.17 ounces / 0.39 pounds.

6.17 ounces / 0.39 pounds. iPhone XS Max: 7.34 ounces / 0.46 pounds.

7.34 ounces / 0.46 pounds. OnePlus 7 Pro: 7.27 ounces / 0.45 pounds.

I can’t think of another recent smartphone, or any smartphone, that weighs as much as the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

What’s interesting is that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus weighs less than the iPhone 11 Pro Max, and yet the Note has a larger display, glass everywhere, a stylus, and an extra camera lens. The Note 10 Plus also likely has a bigger battery, too. Apple doesn’t list its iPhone batteries’ capacities, but trusted specs site GSMArena says the iPhone 11 Pro Max’s battery is 3,500mAh. If that’s accurate, the iPhone 11 Pro Max’s battery is almost 1,000mAH smaller than the Galaxy Note 10 Plus’ 4,300mAh battery.

I asked Apple if there’s any particular reason why the iPhone 11 Pro Max weighs half a pound while other bigger phones weigh less. The company hasn’t replied yet.

To note, Apple’s big-screened iPhones have been getting heavier over the last few years:

iPhone 7 Plus: 6.63 ounces / 0.41 pounds.

6.63 ounces / 0.41 pounds. iPhone 8 Plus: 7.13 ounces / 0.45 pounds.

7.13 ounces / 0.45 pounds. iPhone XS Max: 7.34 ounces / 0.46 pounds.

7.34 ounces / 0.46 pounds. iPhone 11 Pro Max: 7.97 ounces / 0.50 pounds.

There hasn’t been a massive outcry about the iPhone’s weight gain over the last few iPhone generations. Some may even associate a heavier weight to better reliability or sturdiness.

Instead, more people have complained about the overall size of Apple’s iPhones, with many complaining that they’ve been getting too big to use comfortably, especially when the company stopped offering the small iPhone SE.

At the end of the day, it all comes down to personal preference. We’ll have to wait and see if people find the iPhone 11 Max Pro too heavy for their tastes when the new iPhones are released on September 20.