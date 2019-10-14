The iPhone 11 Pro is worth buying for the cameras alone

caption The iPhone 11 Pro in midnight green. source Dave Smith/Business Insider

I’ve had the iPhone 11 Pro for three weeks now.

Even though I upgraded from the 2-year-old iPhone X, I’m still blown away by this phone.

The cameras alone make it worth the price of admission. But the rest of it is great, too.

I can’t recommend the iPhone 11 Pro (and its little brother, the standard iPhone 11) enough. Apple really knocked it out of the park this year.

Initially, I really wasn’t sure if I was going to like this upgrade. I was coming from the iPhone X, a phone I considered nearly perfect in terms of size and design. Given how neither the size nor the design changed in the iPhone 11 Pro, I was worried it wouldn’t feel like much of an “upgrade” at all.

Thankfully, I was wrong.

Here’s why I love the iPhone 11 Pro – and recommend it to everyone.

First of all, let’s talk about looks.

Yes, the iPhone 11 Pro looks completely identical to the iPhone X from the front.

But on the back, I love – and I mean love – Apple’s new color for these premium phones, which it calls “midnight green.” I’ve never owned a phone that appears ever-so-slightly different every time I take it out. Sometimes it looks gray, sometimes it looks like an army green. I am in love with it.

Whoever at Apple was responsible for the iPhone colors this year deserves a raise.

The camera system on the back also looks really neat.

caption The triple-lens camera system on the back of the iPhone 11 Pro. source Dave Smith/Business Insider

When Apple first debuted this phone, the internet quickly responded with memes showing how the new rear-camera system looked like a stove top.

In person, I actually think it looks really cool, especially how the glossy camera bump contrasts with the matte back of the phone. It gives off an optical illusion that the camera is actually debossed, or sunken into the phone, when the opposite is true.

By the way, the camera bump feels way less noticeable this year, despite a much larger rear-camera system.

Aside from the design, I really love how this phone runs. It is buttery smooth when launching and switching between apps — and on only 4 GB of RAM!

caption Me, trying to match the color of my iPhone 11 Pro with my sweater. source Dave Smith/Business Insider

Lots of internet pitchforks were raised when the iPhone 11 Pro debuted, since some people believed a “pro” iPhone should have 6 GB of RAM or more. But it just goes to show how little people on the internet truly know about smartphone hardware.

Compared to many Android phones out there, Apple does much more with much less, so to speak, because it controls every layer of the experience, from hardware to software. The iPhone 11 Pro is a prime example of how this tight integration leads to a better user experience.

But the highlight of this phone, hands down, is the camera.

caption I was able to take photos of Nuit Blanche, a once-a-year art festival in Toronto that runs all night, thanks to the iPhone 11 Pro. source Dave Smith/Business Insider

Apple truly outdid itself this year, improving the front- and rear-facing cameras so much that I can feel confident shooting in any environment.

No, really: In light or dark settings, or shooting close or far away subjects, the iPhone 11 Pro excels no matter what you throw at it.

I’ve captured some shots I’ve simply never been able to take on my phone before, especially in low-light – or no light! – settings. It blows me away every time.

Videos are equally sensational, if not more so since details can be captured in stunning 4K, at a lifelike 60 frames per second.

Just take a look at some of these photos, taken in extremely difficult lighting situations.

caption Nathan Philips Square, in downtown Toronto. source Dave Smith/Business Insider

No joke, this room was pitch black, with the exception of the stage lights.

caption The Music Hall of Williamsburg, during a concert. source Dave Smith/Business Insider

Photos taken at night, or in low-light situations, look extremely similar to how they looked at the time — something I’ve never been able to say about any smartphone camera I’ve used.

caption The Centre for the Performing Arts at the Four Seasons in Toronto. source Dave Smith/Business Insider

Overall, I’m a huge fan of the iPhone 11 Pro. It feels like a truly worthy upgrade for anyone who owns an iPhone X, or any iPhone prior to that.

caption This fried chicken was shot with, and is just like, the iPhone 11 Pro: Crispy, juicy, surprising, and delicious. source Dave Smith/Business Insider

Lots of people are getting excited about next year’s iPhone, which is said to be the first to support the new 5G wireless standard, but let’s be real here: 5G is nowhere close to being ready, in most of the US and the world, and next year’s iPhone is always going to be better than this year’s. Personally, I prefer to live in the “now,” and in that sense, the iPhone 11 Pro is the best smartphone in the world, and is absolutely worth buying if you’re on the fence.

You can always upgrade again in the future if you like that phone, but the iPhone 11 Pro feels like the most refined version of the iPhone X generation. At a $999 starting price, it’s not cheap, but you won’t regret buying it.