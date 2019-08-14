5 reasons you should buy the new iPhone 11, which is likely arriving in September

Three things are certain in life: death, taxes, and new iPhones arriving in September.

Apple is expected to unveil its newest iPhone design next month, as it has for the past several years. The iPhone 11, as it’s presumably called, is expected to look and feel pretty familiar to anyone who’s touched or owned an iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, or iPhone XR.

Still, even if you were hoping for more radical changes to the iPhone, there are several good reasons you should consider picking up this phone once it becomes available.

Your current phone is getting old. Buying a new phone when it’s actually “new” future-proofs you for several years.

caption The iPhone 6S is getting up there in age. source Steve Kovach/Tech Insider

Technology moves pretty fast, but if you buy the latest phone, there’s a good chance the next couple of phones after that one won’t be dramatically different.

If you buy into this year’s new iPhone, you’re getting brand-new processors and batteries – two things that ought to result in longer-lasting performance, compared to if you just held onto your old phone.

You’ll be able to resell your old phone for more value now versus later.

caption You’ll get more money for your phone by selling it sooner. source Reuters

If you upgrade to the latest iPhone, that means you can opt to re-sell your old phone. And usually, selling your old phone while it’s still functional and somewhat relevant gives you the best chance at getting more money back for your purchase. Hopefully some of that money go toward the cost of your new phone.

This new iPhone will most likely be the “perfected” version of the iPhone X design.

caption The iPhone XS, on the far left, compared to dummy models of the iPhone 11. source YouTube/Unbox Therapy

If you never bought the iPhone X from 2017, or the iPhone XR or XS models from last year, this year’s iPhone 11 is probably going to be the best version of all of those phones.

Based on what we know about the phone’s design, the iPhone 11 is expected to have most of the same characteristics of those iPhones, including an edge-to-edge display with a “notch,” and a big camera bump on the back. Next year is said to be a completely different iPhone – so this should be the last hurrah, so to speak, of the iPhone X design.

The new phone is rumored to have a few differentiating features – like a much larger camera bump to accommodate a third lens, and a new mute switch – but for the most part, it sounds like this phone will be like a refined version of the past two years of iPhone. It’s kind of like how the iPhone 8 was the “perfected” version of the iPhone 6 designs, which remained pretty consistent during the iPhone 6S and iPhone 7 years in between.

If you take a lot of photos or videos with your iPhone, you’re going to want the new model.

caption A dummy model of the iPhone 11. source YouTube/Unbox Therapy

The iPhone 11, by all accounts, is expected to come with an all-new camera system on the back. Apple is reportedly adding a third, super-wide-angle lens for the first time, which should be great for group photos or landscapes or just about anything you want to shoot.

As The Verge’s Vlad Savov wrote in April, the iPhone’s camera has fallen behind its rivals. I think Apple got the message, because it looks like the iPhone 11 is going to be all about photography.

Having a new phone is worth it.

caption It’s easy to justify the high price for a new smartphone. source YouTube/Dave Lee

We touch our smartphones dozens to hundreds of times every single day. They are, by far, our most personal computing devices.

So if you’re thinking about upgrading, you should do it.

New smartphones are more expensive than they used to be – but given the value proposition, and the fact you’re using your phone all day every day, they’re still relatively inexpensive. Keep in mind, you use your phone for everything: to chat with friends, keep up with family, and do actual work. You can read books, watch movies, surf the web, or teach yourself a new skill through one of the millions of apps out there. There may be nothing wrong with your two-year-old smartphone, but the iPhone 11, with all of the latest tech from Apple, is bound to be a smooth and fun experience. Life is too short; upgrading to a new phone is rarely cheap, but almost always worth it.

