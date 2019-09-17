Reviewers are saying the new iPhone’s battery life makes it a worthy upgrade for anyone using an older iPhone

caption The iPhone 11. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Apple will start shipping its new iPhone 11 on Friday.

But the phones have already been in the hands of some tech reviewers, who have released their reviews of the newest flagship Apple phone.

Most reviewers had positive things to say about the iPhone 11’s battery life and cameras, and many recommended the iPhone 11 as a worthy model for anyone who has been putting off upgrading their older iPhone.

The Verge recommended that anyone thinking about upgrading to a new iPhone this year get the new iPhone 11.

The iPhone 11 is “great where it counts, and it’s totally fine everywhere else,” The Verge’s editor-in-chief, Nilay Patel, said in his review.

Patel said that the iPhone is essentially an upgrade from 2018’s iPhone XR for $50 less.

Patel highlighted the iPhone 11’s better battery life and quality cameras but had complaints about the phone’s size, which he said was “definitely not small.”

Patel also said some review units had been buggy, with “weird glitches and app crashes.”

USA Today put the emphasis on the iPhone 11’s battery life but said that the phone is not something you have to rush out and buy immediately.

In his review, USA Today’s Ed Baig had high praise for the iPhone 11’s battery, which Apple says lasts an hour longer than the iPhone XR’s.

Baig wrote that the iPhone 11 is a worthy phone to buy if your current iPhone model is showing signs of wear and tear. Otherwise, Baig recommended waiting “another cycle or two, when Apple will perhaps cook up something to truly blow you away.”

USA Today wasn’t the only one to rave about the iPhone 11’s battery life: The Wall Street Journal praised the new phone’s ability to last through a whole day of heavy usage.

The Journal’s Joanna Stern commended Apple for finally making its latest iPhones “work when we damn well need them to” by giving the iPhone 11 longer battery life. Stern said that after a full day of using the iPhone pretty heavily, it was at 15% by 11:30 p.m.

Additionally, Stern wrote a second review in which she recommended the new iPhone 11 for anyone who has been putting off upgrading their iPhone for a while, especially those still holding on to an iPhone 6.

Meanwhile, TechCrunch focused on the iPhone 11’s cameras, especially the new night-mode feature designed to take vivid, high-quality pictures at night.

In a now customary move in reviewing new iPhone models, TechCrunch’s editor-in-chief, Matthew Panzarino, took the new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro to Disneyland for his review.

Above all, he praised the iPhone 11’s night mode, an automatic feature that kicks in to change low-light pictures “from throw away images to something well worth keeping.”

Panzarino also talked up the new iPhone 11 cameras, saying they “opened up possibilities for shooting that haven’t been on iPhone before,” especially when it came to taking wide-angle portraits and improved portrait-mode shots.

Lauren Goode at Wired concluded that although the iPhone 11 “is not the most innovative smartphone available” on the market, it’s the best option for anyone putting off an iPhone upgrade.

Goode argued that the iPhone 11 was “playing catch-up” with a two-lens rear camera on par with its Android competitors.

Goode also said the iPhone 11 felt faster in its actions and touches than previous models.

And like other reviewers, Goode found that battery life was a key component of the new iPhone 11.

CNET summed up its review by calling the iPhone 11 the best “midtier” phone out there, with Apple prioritizing key components like speed and battery over flashier features.

CNET’s Scott Stein said in his review that the iPhone 11 was made for “everyday function,” acting as a more solid choice than futuristic devices like 5G-enabled or foldable phones.

Stein focused on the increased battery life and better-quality cameras, and night mode in particular.