Here are the biggest differences between Apple’s new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max

caption The iPhone 11 Pro. source Lisa Eadicicco/Business Insider

Apple debuted three new iPhones on Tuesday: the less expensive and more colorful iPhone 11, and the pricier iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The Pro models have a more advanced camera, a display that’s better for contrast, and better water resistance than the iPhone 11.

Here’s a closer look at what’s different between Apple’s new iPhone models.

Apple unveiled three new iPhones on Tuesday: the iPhone 11, the iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

While their names may sound similar, there are some significant differences.

The most notable difference between the pricier iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 is in the cameras: Apple’s high-end iPhones have three cameras mounted on the back, while the iPhone 11 has two.

The more expensive iPhones also have a brighter OLED screen that is likely to offer better contrast than the iPhone 11’s LCD display.

Here’s a closer look at the precise differences between Apple’s newest iPhones.

Camera

source Business Insider/Lisa Eadicicco

The improved camera is the biggest difference between Apple’s new iPhones and last year’s models, and there’s a lot to unpack.

Let’s start with the iPhone 11. Apple’s colorful new iPhone has two 12-megapixel cameras: one ultra-wide-angle camera, and one wide-angle camera.

Like the pricier iPhones, it also supports Apple’s new night mode, portrait mode, and new smart HDR for photos.

But the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro have a third 12-megapixel telephoto camera in addition to the two 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and wide-angle lenses. As such, they offer more advanced zooming – while the iPhone 11 can zoom out up to 2x and digitally up to 5x, the Pro models can zoom in 2x, zoom out 2x, and digitally zoom up to 10x.

And, of course, they also have the other features available on the iPhone 11, like night mode, portrait mode, and smart HDR.

Display

source Business Insider/Lisa Eadicicco

The most important difference between the displays on Apple’s newest iPhones is that the iPhone 11 features a liquid crystal display (LCD) while the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro include an organic light emitting diode screen (OLED). That means the screens on the pricier iPhones should offer better contrast and deeper blacks than the iPhone 11.

Of course, the sizes of each phone’s screen is also different. The iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch screen just like the iPhone XR, while the iPhone 11 Pro’s measures 5.8 inches and the iPhone 11 Pro Max is 6.5 inches. These, too, echo the screen sizes of last year’s iPhones.

The more expensive iPhones also support HDR and pack more pixels per inch (458 pixels per inch versus the iPhone 11’s 326 pixels per inch). The displays on Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max have resolutions of 2436 x 1125 and 2688 x 1242 respectively, while the iPhone 11’s screen has a resolution of 1792 x 828. The iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max’s screens are also brighter than the iPhone 11’s, since they can reach peak brightness of up to 800 nits compared to the iPhone 11’s 625 nits.

Colors and design

source Reuters

There’s another big difference between these new phones that you can spot just by looking at them: their design and the colors they’re available in. The iPhone 11 is constructed of glass and aluminum and has a slick glossy feel much like last year’s iPhone XR, while the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max have a textured matte back made of glass and stainless steel.

The iPhone 11 also comes in additional color options compared to its pricier siblings. The iPhone 11 is available in purple, yellow, green, black, white, and Product Red, while the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max come in a new midnight green shade, silver, space gray, and gold.

Durability

source Apple

Apple says the new iPhones come with the toughest glass ever in a smartphone, which should most certainly make them more durable than their predecessors. However, there is another key difference in their durability.

Both the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are water resistant up to a depth of four meters for 30 minutes, while the iPhone 11 is only water resistant up to two meters for the same period of time.

Storage capacity

source Apple

Apple is also offering its standard iPhone 11 and Pro models in different storage capacities.

The iPhone 11 will come in 64 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB storage options, while the Pro models will be available in 64 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB capacities.

Pricing

source Apple

As their names imply, the Pro models are also noticeably more expensive than the iPhone 11.

The iPhone 11 costs $700 for the 64 GB model, $750 for the 128 GB model, and $850 for the 250 GB model.

The iPhone 11 Pro is priced at $1,000 for the 64 GB version, $1,150 for the 256 GB edition, and $1,350 for the 512 GB model.

For the iPhone 11 Pro Max, Apple is charging $1,100 for 64 GB, $1,250 for 256 GB, and $1,450 for 512 GB.

Here’s a more complete look at the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max’s specifications.