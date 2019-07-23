Apple is one of the last major phone makers to add an ultra-wide camera to its phones, but new rumors suggest the iPhone 11’s camera will be able to do things Android phones can’t

caption Lewis Hilsenteger of the “Unbox Therapy” YouTube channel shows off an iPhone 11 dummy model and the rumored triple-lens camera system, which will include a new feature called Smart Frame. source YouTube/Unbox Therapy

The iPhone 11 is said to come with a triple-lens camera system, with one of the lenses being ultra-wide-angle, meaning it capture photos with wider perspectives than standard smartphone cameras, according to 9to5Mac.

Apple will supposedly add a feature called Smart Frame that will take an ultra-wide-angle image when you take a photo with the standard lens.

By doing so, Smart Frame will let you adjust the framing of your standard photo, and even straighten out crooked photos without cropping out the edges.

Smart Frame looks like a great way to use multiple camera lenses to give you more control and options after you take a photo.

Apple is rumored to be adding an ultra-wide-angle camera to the iPhone 11, according to 9to5Mac.

Ultra-wide-angle cameras have been around for a while on Android smartphones, with LG notably pioneering the feature way back in 2016 with the LG G5 and LG V20 smartphones. Essentially, it’s another camera option that, well, shoots ultra-wide photos and videos. The result is more scenery and surrounding details in your photos or videos, beyond the confines of a standard smartphone camera.

In typical Apple fashion, the company is adding the feature later than its Android counterparts, but it looks like Apple will one-up the likes of Samsung and LG with the ultra-wide camera in the iPhone 11. Apple’s implementation – at least part of it – will use ultra-wide-angle camera lenses to give you more control over photos taken with the standard camera lens, according to 9to5Mac.

This feature, which is reportedly called Smart Frame, will capture an ultra-wide photo when you take a regular photo. By doing so, Smart Frame will let you adjust the framing of your standard photo. If you ever looked back at photos and wished you pointed the camera further to the top, bottom, left, or right, Smart Frame may apply to you.

Smart Frame could also let you straighten crooked photos without cropping out the edges and narrowing the perspective. Typically, when you straighten out a photo after taking the shot, editing apps often crop out the edges, thus narrowing the perspective.

The ultra-wide version of the photo you took will stick around for a while on the iPhone, and will delete itself automatically for security reasons, 9to5Mac reports.