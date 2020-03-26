The 2020 iPhone could be delayed for months — reportedly because Apple’s worried no one will buy it

Ben Gilbert, Business Insider US
Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Apple CEO Tim Cook.
Axios on HBO/YouTube

Apple has set a decade-long precedent of revealing and launching new iPhone models every year, often in the fall. It’s become a standard – an expectation among Apple devotees.

But this year, with the unprecedented impact of the coronavirus pandemic, multiple reports point to a delayed iPhone.

Part of the reason cited by those reports has been supply and manufacturing constraints, as Chinese factories that produce iPhones were temporarily closed. But the latest report, from Nikkei Asian Review, points to another reason: Apple is concerned that “the current situation would significantly lower consumer appetite to upgrade their phones.”

An Apple store in Hangzhou is closed amidst new restrictions to control the spread of coronavirus.

caption
An Apple store in Hangzhou is closed amidst new restrictions to control the spread of coronavirus.
source
China Daily via Reuters

Moreover, Apple is reportedly concerned about a lower than usual interest in the new iPhone specifically because it’s expected to be the first featuring 5G technology.

“They need the first 5G iPhone to be a hit,” an unnamed source speaking with Nikkei Asian Review said.

As Apple’s competition has already released phones with 5G technology, the company reportedly sees itself as playing catch up.

Apple will reportedly decide on the fate of the next iPhone by May. Company representatives did not respond to a request for comment.