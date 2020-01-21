Here’s more evidence that Apple could be planning to bring back the smaller-sized iPhone in 2020

caption The iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, and iPhone 11 source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Apple could release a new iPhone with a 5.4-inch screen that would fall between the iPhone SE and iPhone 8 in terms of size, according to a report from blog Mac Otakara.

The report further fuels existing rumors that Apple will release a new smaller-sized iPhone this year, marking a departure from the 5.8-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.5-inch screen sizes Apple has implemented on its iPhones in recent years.

If Mac Otakara’s report turns out to be true, this new smaller-sized iPhone would be around the same size as the iPhone 8, but with a screen that’s almost as large as the iPhone 8 Plus.

Other than these new screen sizes, Apple’s next-generation iPhones are expected to come with 5G support, 3D cameras, and OLED screens.

Smartphone screens have gotten bigger over the past several years, with nearly tablet-sized displays that measure around six inches or more becoming the norm. A new report, however, provides more evidence that Apple may be shrinking the screen size of one of its flagship iPhones down to 5.4 inches, which would make it one of the most compact iPhones Apple has released in years.

Citing supply-chain sources, Japanese tech blog Mac Otakara reported a few details about the sizes and dimensions to expect from the four iPhones Apple is rumored to launch this fall. The report, which has been circulating on blogs such as MacRumors and 9to5Mac among others, says one new iPhone will have a 5.4-inch screen and will be similar to the iPhone SE and iPhone 8 in terms of overall size. Specifically, Mac Otakara suggests the phone’s height will fall in between that of the iPhone SE and iPhone 8.

It’s not the first time rumors have suggested that one of Apple’s next-generation iPhone will have a 5.4-inch display; reliable TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has previously reported the same. But details about the size of the phone itself have been less common.

If Mac Otakara’s report turns out to be true, the 5.4-inch iPhone would be around the same size as the iPhone 8, which has a 4.7-inch display, but with a screen that’s almost the same size as that of the much larger iPhone 8 Plus. That would also make it the smallest iPhone Apple has released since the iPhone 8, which launched in 2017 and has a 4.7-inch display. The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone XS, comparatively, both have 5.8-inch screens.

Apple did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Launching a new 5.4-inch model is just one of the ways Apple is reportedly planning to shake up the iPhone’s design in 2020. Apple is also said to be planning a 6.7-inch version of the next iPhone, which would further signal a departure from the 6.5-inch screen size Apple has used in recent years for its larger-sized devices. Two iPhones with 6.1-inch iPhones are also rumored to launch this year.

Mac Otakara’s report indicates that the smaller 5.4-inch iPhone and 6.1-inch models will have two cameras, just like the iPhone 11, whereas the larger 6.7-inch variant will have a triple-camera setup with a larger sensor than that of the iPhone 11 Pro Max. The 6.7-inch iPhone is also expected to be thinner than the iPhone 11 Pro Max, says the report.

Other than these new sizes, previous reports have indicated that Apple’s next crop of iPhones will have 3D cameras for improved augmented reality, support for 5G networks, and OLED screens, which typically offer deeper blacks and richer contrast than the LCD display found on the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR. The company is rumored to release a new version of the iPhone SE in the spring, the smaller, cheaper iPhone that Apple released back in 2016. Apple usually waits until September, however, to release its new flagship iPhones.