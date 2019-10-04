Apple says some iPhone 6S and 6S Plus devices have a problem that makes it so they can’t turn on, but it says it will fix them for free

caption The iPhone 6S. source Apple

Apple says that some iPhone 6S and 6S Plus models have a problem where a component can fail and prevent the phone from turning on.

It only affects devices that were manufactured between October 2018 and August 2019, Apple says.

Here’s the website where you can plug in your iPhone’s serial number and see if you were affected by the issue – and where you can get set up with your repair.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If you’re still rocking the four-year-old iPhone 6S or 6S Plus, there’s a slight chance you may have run into a big problem where the phone simply stops turning on.

The silver lining here, if there is one, is that Apple said on Friday that it will fix that problems for free.

“Apple has determined that certain iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus devices may not power on due to a component that may fail,” Apple says on a website dedicated to the issue. “This issue only affects devices within a limited serial number range that were manufactured between October 2018 to August 2019.”

If you think your iPhone 6 or 6S is subject to the problem, you can go to that site and plug in your serial number, and Apple will set you up with a repair.

The iPhone 6S holds an important distinction in Apple history: It was the last of the numbered iPhone line to come with a headphone jack, before it was taken out in 2016’s iPhone 7.

That’s led to some continued love for a device that’s otherwise getting long in the tooth, specs-wise – and why many were upset when Apple unceremoniously discontinued the iPhone 6S, and the similarly headphone-jacked iPhone SE, in 2018.