Two winning photos from Apple’s 2019 photography competition were shot with iPhones that launched almost three years ago

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Two of the winners of Apple’s recent “Shot on iPhone” challenge came from an iPhone 7.

The iPhone 7 was released in 2016, proving that even older iPhones can still take fantastic photos.

Six of the photos were taken with Apple’s latest iPhone XS phones that were released in 2018.

Apple announced the winners of its “Shot on iPhone” competition earlier this month, and two of the winners came from an unlikely iPhone model.

Two photos taken with the 2016 iPhone 7 were chosen by Apple and its panel of international judges, ranging from photographers, artists, and experts. The iPhone 7 photos were chosen among photos taken with the latest and greatest iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. Only one of the winning photos were taken with the iPhone 8.

Here’s one of the winning photos taken with an iPhone 7:

source Photographer Instagram: @yarosh.nikita_/ Nikita Yarosh

Two of the judges for Apple’s “Shot on iPhone” competition had this to say about the photo above:

Austin Mann says: “I love how accessible this image is: You don’t have to travel to Iceland to capture something beautiful, it’s right under your nose. The way the lines intersect, the vibrant color, the sense of old and new … this is just a great image.”

Luísa Dörr says: “I like the simplicity of this image, the composition, light, details, everything looks good. Then you see one small line that looks wrong and makes me think what happened, where is this place, who was there. For me a good image is not only one that is strong or beautiful, but makes you think about it – and keep thinking.”

Here’s the other winning photo taken with an iPhone 7:

source Photographer Instagram: @yungbrioche./ Robert Glaser

One of the judges for Apple’s “Shot on iPhone competition had this to say about the photo above:

Kaiann Drance says: “Gorgeous dynamic range. There’s detail throughout the photo in the meadow, trees, and clouds. Beautiful deep sky and pleasing color overall.”

These two photos show that you don’t need the latest iPhone to take fantastic photos that have the potential to win competitions. In fact, there are eight good reasons why someone should pick the iPhone 7 that Apple still sells over the latest and greatest iPhone XS or iPhone XR.