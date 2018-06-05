The 10 most beautiful apps you can download for your iPhone and iPad, according to Apple

source Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Apple recognizes the most beautiful apps on iOS every year, in what has quickly become one of the most prestigious awards for app designers.

The Apple Design Awards are announced and distributed during the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple’s annual week-long conference where company executives meet with developers and show them what’s coming down the pipe in terms of software. This year, Apple used the ceremony to wrap up the first day of the conference, and 10 winners from around the world walked away with an award in hand.

The chosen apps aren’t necessarily popular yet, because they’re new enough to do the most with Apple’s most recent software updates. They vary in type – some are productivity apps, and many of them are games – but they all show “creative artistry and technical achievements of developers who reflect the best in design, innovation and technology on Apple platforms,” according to Apple.

Here, in no particular order, are the most beautiful apps on iOS, according to Apple:

Agenda, the date-focused note-taking app (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

source Agenda website

Price: Free

BANDIMAL, a music composer for kids (Helsinki, Finland).

source BANDIMAL website

Price: $3.99

Calzy, a modern calculator with additional features like calculation history (Chennai, India).

source Apple

Price: $1.99

iTranslate Converse, a noisy environment-proof translation service for 38 languages (Graz, Austria).

source Apple

Price: Free, with in-app purchasing for Pro version.

Triton Sponge, a healthcare tool for operating rooms (Los Altos, USA).

source Apple

Price: Free

Florence, an interactive storybook about a girl’s first love (Melbourne, Australia).

source Apple

Price: $2.99

Playdead’s INSIDE, a beautiful game with some realistic-looking, graphic deaths (Copenhagen, Denmark).

source Playdead

Price: Free to play the beginning, and an in-app purchase to play the whole game.

Alto’s Odyssey, a scenic game three years in the making (Toronto, Canada).

source Alto’s Odyssey website

Price : $4.99

Frost, a game with swirling colors that you direct home (Vienna, Austria).

source Frost trailer

Price: $4.99

Oddmar, an immersive viking game with beautiful puzzles and colorful challenges (Eskişehir, Turkey).

source Oddmar reveal trailer

Price: $4.99