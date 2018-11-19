Apple doesn’t have Black Friday deals for iPhones — but here are the stores that do

source Edgar Su/Reuters

Apple doesn’t usually host its own Black Friday deals for iPhones, but stores that sell iPhones do.

For the most part, Black Friday iPhone “discounts” from stores like Target and Walmart come in the form of a store gift card that you can use at the store itself. Meanwhile, BestBuy offers a direct discount off certain iPhones, but the direct discount isn’t as high as the gift cards you’d get at other stores.

You’ll have to figure out for yourself whether you shop often enough at certain stores to make gift cards worth it, or whether you’d simply take the smaller direct discount.

Alternatively, there’s always Apple’s Refurbished iPhone Store, where you can get discounts of used iPhones that have been refurbished by Apple itself.

Check out the 2018 Black Friday deals for iPhone:

iPhone XS

source Apple

Target: Get a $250 Target gift card when you activate with Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint. From 7 a.m. on Friday, November 23 to Sunday. Target REDcard holders can get early access starting on November 11.

Walmart: $0 down and get a $300 gift card when purchased with AT&T Next, Sprint, or Verizon device payment plans. Begins 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 22 for in-store purchases. Begins Wednesday, November 21 at 10 p.m./9 p.m. CT for online.

BestBuy: Up to $150 off with Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint activation. Doors open at 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 22.

iPhone XS Max

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Target: Get a $250 Target gift card when you activate with Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint.

Walmart: $0 down and get a $300 gift card when purchased with AT&T Next, Sprint, or Verizon device payment plans. Begins 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 22 for in-store. Begins Wednesday, November 21 at 10 p.m./9 p.m. CT for online.

BestBuy: Up to $150 off with Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint activation. Doors open at 5 p.m. Thursday, November 22.

iPhone XR

source Stephen Lam/Reuters

Walmart: $0 down and get a $300 gift card when purchased with AT&T Next, Sprint, or Verizon device payment plans. Begins 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 22 for in-store purchases. Begins Wednesday, November 21 at 10 p.m./9 p.m. CT for online.

BestBuy: Up to $150 off with Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint activation. Doors open at 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 22.

T-Mobile: Free iPhone XR when you add another line to your T-Mobile account and trade in an eligible device, including iPhone 6s, 6s Plus, 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, and X. New incoming T-Mobile customers need to activate two lines, as well as trade in an eligible device.

iPhone X

source Hollis Johnson

Target: Get a $150 Target gift card when you activate with Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint.

Walmart: $0 down and get a $400 gift card when purchased with AT&T Next, Sprint, or Verizon device payment plans. Begins 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 22 for in-store purchases. Begins Wednesday, November 21 at 10 p.m./9 p.m. CT for online.

BestBuy: Up to $200 off with Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint activation. Doors open at 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 22.

iPhone 8 Plus

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Target: Get a $150 Target gift card when you activate with Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint.

Walmart: $0 down and get a $400 gift card when purchased with AT&T Next, Sprint, or Verizon device payment plans. Begins 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 22 for in-store purchases. Begins Wednesday, November 21 at 10 p.m./9 p.m. CT for online.

iPhone 8

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Target: Get a $150 Target gift card when you activate with Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint.

Walmart: $0 down and get a $400 gift card when purchased with AT&T Next, Sprint, or Verizon device payment plans. Begins 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 22 for in-store purchases. Begins Wednesday, November 21 at 10 p.m./9 p.m. CT for online.

iPhone 7

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

BestBuy: Up to $150 off with Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint activation. Doors open at 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 22.

Apple also has refurbished devices for a nice discount if you don’t want to mess around with going to stores, carrier activations, or payment plans.

source Apple

Apple’s best kept secret is its refurbished device stores. Since we’re talking about iPhones here, I’m highlighting Apple’s newly redesigned Refurbished iPhone store. You don’t get as big a discount as you would at stores on Black Friday, but it saves you having to go to the store if the Black Friday deals are in-store only. You’re also not bound by any qualifiers from Black Friday deals, nor do you have to buy the phones during the store Black Friday event dates.

At Apple’s Refurbished iPhone, you can get:

iPhone 7 128GB starting at $470 (you save $80)

iPhone 7 Plus 32GB starting at $480 (you save $90)

iPhone 8 64GB starting at $500 (you save $100)

iPhone 8 Plus 64GB starting at $600 (you save $100)

Stocks for refurbished iPhones constantly change due to availability, so you might see different iPhones with different storage options available on Apple’s refurbished iPhone site.

If my experience with a refurbished MacBook Pro is anything to go by, Apple’s refurbished devices are as good as new.