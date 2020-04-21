The iPhone now comes in 9 different colors, from classic black and white to coral and midnight green. Here’s how to choose.

caption iPhone. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Apple just announced the iPhone SE, its smallest iPhone available.

The SE comes in only three colors, but other recent iPhones come in as many as six colors.

There are all the bright, muted, and neutral colors you can buy an iPhone in.

On Wednesday, Apple announced the second-generation iPhone SE, originally released in 2016. The new iPhone SE will start at $400, using the same processor power as the iPhone 11, but at a lower price point.

With several different iPhones available, there are many factors to consider before buying one. Color isn’t the most important, but it’s certainly something to think about for your most-worn accessory. If you’re looking for a bright, almost neon phone, the iPhone XR might be for you, while the iPhone 11 comes in lighter, pastel shades. Or, of course, there are neutral options of each.

These are all the colors you can buy an iPhone in right now ranked.

Black is an option for the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, and the new iPhone SE.

Black is the most understated choice for an iPhone — nobody will give it a second look.

Most iPhones currently available come in black, and it’s a safe choice you probably won’t get sick of in a few months.

Apple has two yellow phones, but they look fairly different. The iPhone XR in yellow is close to a mustard color.

The yellow iPhone 11 is a lighter pastel.

The iPhone 11, iPhone XR, and iPhone SE all come in red.

Red is bold, so you probably aren’t planning to cover this one up with a case.

A portion of proceeds from Product Red purchases from Apple go to the Global Fund to fight AIDS, and through September they go to a COVID-19 response fund.

The iPhone XR also comes in coral, a bright choice that isn’t as loud as red.

The iPhone SE, iPhone 11, and iPhone XR each come in white.

White is a classic neutral option, though it’ll likely show even the tiniest scratches.

It’s timeless and clean, if also a little boring.

The silver iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max could almost be mistaken for white, but it’s got a hint of metallic color.

The iPhone XR is the only iPhone that comes in blue, which isn’t as bright as other iPhone XR offerings, a good pick for someone looking for a subtle hint of color.

The iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max both come in space gray, an interesting neutral option that isn’t as dark as black, or as vulnerable to scratches as white.

The gold iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max is eye-catching, but more muted than many brighter iPhones. It’s the perfect choice for someone who doesn’t want a neon phone, but doesn’t want to limit themselves to black or white.

Purple is only available on the iPhone 11. It’s fun and light, without being as attention-grabbing as the more neon colors on other phones.

A green is understated and chic, and this pastel green is only available on the iPhone 11.

Midnight green, though, is a new color that debuted with the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. It’s neutral but not boring.