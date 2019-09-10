LIVE: Apple kicks off its biggest event of the year

caption Steve Jobs Theater at Apple’s campus in Cupertino, California. source Lisa Eadicicco/Business Insider

Apple is holding an event on Tuesday where it’s expected to debut its new iPhone lineup and new Apple Watches, among another announcements.

The launch will be as important as ever for Apple as it grapples with falling iPhone sales and begins to lose ground in the global smartphone market.

CUPERTINO, California – Apple is holding its annual September keynote on Tuesday, an event that usually signals the introduction of the firm’s new iPhone lineup and has come to be known as Apple’s biggest moment of the year.

Apple typically debuts its new iPhones in September, and this year is expected to be no different. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant reportedly has three new smartphones coming this year. The biggest draw will likely be the addition of a triple camera for its high-end iPhones – a feature that would bring the iPhone’s camera up to speed with that of rivals like Samsung. Apple could also reveal new versions of the Apple Watch and disclose additional details about the Apple TV Plus and Apple Arcade gaming services it announced in March.

Apple’s iPhone launches are always closely watched, but this year’s event comes at a particularly critical moment for the company. Apple has increasingly focused its efforts on growing burgeoning businesses like its services and wearables categories as it seeks to downplay reliance on the iPhone amid an industry-wide decline that’s persisted for seven consecutive quarters.

Back to Cook. Next up is Apple Watch. “Apple Watch is everywhere, and it’s making a difference in so many ways around the world,” he says.

It will start at $329, same price as the older entry-level iPad. The enclosure is also made from 100% recycled aluminum. You can order it today and it starts shipping at the end of the month.

Now we’re getting a tour of iPadOS, which Apple unveiled in June. He’s demonstrating features like the new Photos app and a Apple Pencil gestures that let you capture a screenshot just by swiping up from a bottom corner of the screen.

The iPad now has a larger 10.2-inch Retina display. The older model has a 9.7-inch screen. It runs on the A10 Fusion chip. It finally has Apple’s Smart Connector, which lets it connect to Apple’s smart keyboard cover.

Cook is inviting Greg Joswiak on stage to unveil a new iPad. The sixth generation iPad is being replaced with a new seventh generation iPad.

Now we’re talking about the iPad and iPadOS. The new software now has a new name “to recognize the distinctive experience of iPad,” Cook says.

You’ll get one year of Apple TV Plus for free when you buy an iPhone, an iPad, a Mac, or an Apple TV. The crowd is very happy about this.

Cook is back on stage. He says the first shows will be available on November 1, and the company will be adding more original shows every month. It will cost $4.99 per month. “The most incredible shows for the price of a single movie rental,” Cook says.

Cook is talking about “See,” another Apple TV title starring Jason Momoa. We’re seeing the trailer for the first time. The series takes place in a world centuries away in which humans have lost the ability to see.

Moving on to Apple TV Plus. Tim Cook is back on stage. He’s talking about shows such as “Dickinson” and “The Morning Show,” which Apple revealed trailers for over the summer. Cook says these trailers have been views more than 100 million times.

Apple Arcade is launching on September 19 with more than 100 games. It will cost $4.99 per month for the whole family. You also get a one-month free trial.

Annapurna Interactive is next to preview its game coming to Apple Arcade. Sayonara Wildhearts is the name of the game, which the company describes as a playable music video.

Now Peter Fabiano from Capcom is on stage. We’re being shown a game that takes place underwater. Fabiano says the team even recorded music and sound effects underwater to make the game feel authentic.

Frogger in Toy Town will be available at launch.

Konami is on stage to demo their Apple Arcade game, a Frogger-themed game that involves jumping on toys to make your way across the board.

We’re getting a tour of what Apple Arcade will look like. You’ll also get expert editorial content like game guides within the service.

Now we’re starting off with the App Store and Apple Arcade. Apple is saying that no other service has ever launched as many games at once.

Now CEO Tim Cook is on stage. He’s talking about how Apple puts the customer at the center of everything the company does.

The lights are dimming and we’re getting started. We’re being shown a video showing animated shapes that combine to form Apple products like the Mac Pro, Apple’s EarPods headphones, the Find My logo and more.

It’s a packed house.

Now we’re seated inside the theater. The same colorful Apple logo from the event invite can be seen behind the stage.

Press are waiting in the lobby of the Steve Jobs Theater for the auditorium to open.

Attendees gather in front of the entrance of the Steve Jobs Theater.

Apple staff members cheer as attendees check in and receive their badges.

You can catch a glimpse of Apple’s spaceship campus from the top of the visitor’s center.

Attendees gathered at the Apple Park Visitors Center while waiting to check in.

Apple CEO Tim Cook started off his day watching the sun rise behind Steve Jobs Theater.