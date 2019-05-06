Apple just released a free iPhone game based on Warren Buffett called ‘Warren Buffett’s Paper Wizard’ — and it’s a charming copy of the classic game ‘Paperboy’

source Apple/Wildlife Design, Inc.

Apple just launched its first original iPhone game in years.

The game, “Warren Buffett’s Paper Wizard,” is a love letter to one of the company’s biggest shareholders: legendary investor Warren Buffett.

It operates much like gaming classic “Paperboy” – a reference to Buffett’s job as a teenager delivering newspapers.

Before legendary investor Warren Buffett was an iconic billionaire, he was a 13-year-old boy slinging newspapers.

Nowadays, of course, he’s the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway – one of the world’s most powerful conglomerates, and a 5% stakeholder in Apple.

As an homage to those humble beginnings and Buffett’s tight connection with Apple, the iPhone maker created a new game wherein you deliver newspapers in both Omaha, Nebraska and Cupertino, California.

Here’s the deal:

The game is named “Warren Buffett’s Paper Wizard”:

source Apple

The game was developed by Apple and a company named Wildlife Design, an Apple spokesperson told Business Insider.

It’s a completely free iPhone game — no microtransactions or other in-app purchases required. Completely free.

source Apple

The game is basically “Paperboy,” the Atari classic that dates back to the 1980s.

source Apple

But the graphics, theme, and play style of “Warren Buffett’s Paper Wizard” differs from the original “Paperboy” pretty dramatically:

source Apple

Like “Crossy Road” is to “Frogger,” so is “Warren Buffett’s Paper Wizard” to “Paperboy” – similar in concept, but very different in execution due to its adaptation to modern smartphones.

Here’s how the game is described on the App Store:

“Think you can toss a newspaper like the legendary Warren Buffett? Test your paper-flinging skills as you make your way from the streets of Omaha, Nebraska, all the way to Cupertino, California. Avoid vehicles and birds as you deliver papers to buildings near and far. Will anyone collect enough Warren Bucks to dethrone the Paper Wizard? Probably not.”

The game is relatively simple and light on content — there are just two levels: Omaha and Cupertino.

caption The game’s depiction of Apple’s “spaceship” campus in Cupertino, California. source Apple

There’s also an ongoing high score tracker, and it may be outright impossible to best Buffett’s high score:

source Apple

Given Buffett’s <a href=”https://www.businessinsider.com/warren-buffett-bullish-on-apple-still-uses-flip-phone-2019-3″>notorious proclivity for flip phones</a>, we’re guessing that he didn’t set the high score himself:

caption Warren Buffett tells former CNN host Piers Morgan about his flip phone in 2013. source CNN

If you’re interested in playing “Warren Buffett’s Paper Wizard,” you can get it from the iTunes App Store right here.