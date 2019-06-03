Apple is finally adding ‘dark mode’ to the next version of the iPhone’s operating system — here’s how your iPhone will look in dark mode

source Apple

Apple announced at WWDC 2019 that dark mode is coming to its latest version of the iPhone operating system, iOS 13.

Dark mode on iOS 13 will make most of Apple’s own apps take on a darker color scheme, making it more comfortable to use an iPhone in darker settings.

Dark mode could even add extra time to an iPhone’s battery life, as dark modes typically use less power than bright screens.

App developers will need to add dark mode to their own apps, too.

Apple made a lot of announcements during its Monday WWDC event, but one of the my favorite announcements was the reveal of dark mode coming to iOS 13 for iPhones.

It’s a personal preference thing. Some like eye-piercing brightness, and other like a darker screen, which not only looks sleek, but is way more comfortable on the eyes in any setting, especially in darkness.

Plus, dark mode could even lend some extra battery life for iPhones with OLED screens, like the iPhone X, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max. That’s because the pixels in OLED screens displaying the color black are actually turned off, which is why the color black looks so good and true on OLED displays.

LCD displays like you’d find on the iPhone 8 and earlier iPhones don’t turn off the relevant pixels when they display the color back, which is why the color black might have a gray-ish appearance on LCD screens.

iOS 13 is due out in the fall. Check out how cool your iPhone will look if you enable dark mode when the new OS comes out:

Dark Mode in iOS 13 will make the things you see on your iPhone go from looking like this…

To something more like this:

Here’s what the iOS 13 lock screen looks like without dark mode.

And here’s what the iOS 13 lock screen looks like with dark mode enabled.

Apple has added dark mode to a bunch of its own apps, including Messages…

the Favorites menu…

Calendar…

the Apple News app…

Photos…

Notes…

Apple Music…

and here’s Apple Music again.

As you may have noticed, those are all Apple apps. App developers will need to add dark mode to their own apps if you want the complete dark mode experience.

Apple says iOS 13 will roll out in the fall, which typically means around September when the company announces a new iPhone model.

The iOS 13 developer betas are out now, which hopefully leaves them some time to get their own apps kitted up with dark mode when iOS 13 fully rolls out this fall.