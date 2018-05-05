1 out of 5 iPhone users prefers large text — here’s how to make the iPhone font bigger

We took a sample size of +30k users over 1 month period. And we grouped them by font size they use (17 is the default on iOS, 14 is the min and 53 is max if Larger Accessibility Text is enabled) Turns out 73% uses default, 20% uses bigger font and 7% uses smaller font. /4 pic.twitter.com/vdTVwZ0x38

— Sean Ho (@seansan) April 16, 2018