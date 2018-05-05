1 out of 5 iPhone users prefers large text — here’s how to make the iPhone font bigger

- source
- Thomson Reuters
iPhone screens are much larger than they used to be, which means there’s more room to expand the default system font size.
Upsizing the default text size on the iPhone is surprisingly common – a study from a software developer recently found that 20% of sampled users use larger text. Only 7% of users with eagle eyes actually prefer smaller text than the default.
We took a sample size of +30k users over 1 month period. And we grouped them by font size they use (17 is the default on iOS, 14 is the min and 53 is max if Larger Accessibility Text is enabled) Turns out 73% uses default, 20% uses bigger font and 7% uses smaller font. /4 pic.twitter.com/vdTVwZ0x38
— Sean Ho (@seansan) April 16, 2018
It’s worth trying if you’ve never increased the size of the default text before. I found I preferred the default size, but my parents liked the bigger font.
Here’s how you do it:
1. Go to Settings > General > Accessibility > Larger Text.
2. Adjust the slider on the bottom to your preferred size.
3. If you want to go even bigger, turn on “Larger Accessibility Sizes.”
Here’s a GIF showing how to do it: