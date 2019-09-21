Here’s how much each iPhone Apple makes costs in 15 different countries around the world

caption Apple announced three new phones on September 10. source Apple

Apple’s iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max went on sale September 20.

Apple also still carries the iPhone XR, 8, and 8 Plus.

Prices generally range from most expensive in Turkey and Brazil to cheapest in the US and Canada.

After Apple’s “By Innovation Only” event on September 10, when it announced three new phones, you might be thinking about buying a new iPhone.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max is the most expensive iPhone you can currently buy, and the iPhone 8 is the cheapest option still sold by Apple.

You can buy your iPhone directly from Apple, but prices vary around the world. The most expensive countries tend to have high-priced iPhones for every model, so if you’re in Russia, you’ll likely pay more no matter which iPhone you choose. Note that a few countries, including Turkey and Brazil, don’t yet have price information for the three new iPhones.

Here’s what each 64 GB iPhone available now costs in 15 different countries.

iPhone 8

source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

United States: $449

United Kingdom: £479, or $598

Australia: A$779, or $527

Canada: C$599, or $451

Japan: ¥ 52800, or $490

China: RMB 3499, or $493

Mexico: Mex$10,999, or $566

Germany: € 529, or $583

Sweden: SEK 5,895

Italy: €559, or $616

Russia: 39,990 pyb, or $625

Brazil: R$3,399, or $819

Poland: zŁ 2349, or $591

The Philippines: ₱30,990, or $596

Turkey: TL 4999, or $870

iPhone 8 Plus

source franz12/Shutterstock

United States: $549

United Kingdom: £579, or $724

Australia: A$949, or $643

Canada: C$749, or $565

Japan: ¥ 62800, or $582

China: RMB 4499, or $634

Mexico: Mex$13,499, or $694

Germany: € 649, or $715

Sweden: SEK 7,195, or $740

Italy: €679, or $748

Russia: 44,990 pyb, or $704

Brazil: R$3,999, or $957

Poland: zŁ 2849, or $716

The Philippines: ₱36,990, or $711

Turkey: TL 5999, or $1,044

iPhone XR

source Anton NovoderezhkinTASS via Getty Images

United States: $599

United Kingdom: £629, or $786

Australia: A$1049, or $711

Canada: C$799, or $602

Japan: ¥ 64800, or $601

China: RMB 4799, or $677

Mexico: Mex$14,999, or $771

Germany: € 699, or $770

Sweden: SEK 7,895, or $812

Italy: €739, or $814

Russia: 49,990 pyb, or $781

Brazil: R$4,299, or $1,035

Poland: zŁ 3149, or $793

The Philippines: ₱40,990, or $788

Turkey: TL 6499, or $1,131

iPhone 11

United States: $699

United Kingdom: £729, or $911

Australia: A$1199, or $812

Canada: C$979, or $734

Japan: ¥ 74800, or $693

China: RMB 5499, or $775

Mexico: Mex$17,499, or $900

Germany: € 799, or $880

Sweden: SEK 7,895, or $812

Italy: €839, or $924

Russia: 59,990 pyb, or $938

Brazil: n/a

Poland: zŁ 3599, or $905

The Philippines: n/a

Turkey: n/a

iPhone 11 Pro

United States: $999

United Kingdom: £1049, or $1,311

Australia: A$1749, or $1,265

Canada: C$1,379, or $1,039

Japan: ¥ 106,800, or $990

China: RMB 8699, or $1,227

Mexico: Mex$24,999, or $1,286

Germany: € 1,149, or $1,265

Sweden: SEK 12,995, or $1,337

Italy: €1189, or $1,309

Russia: 89,990 pyb, or $1,407

Brazil: n/a

Poland: zŁ 5199, or $1,307

The Philippines: n/a

Turkey: n/a

iPhone 11 Pro Max

United States: $1099

United Kingdom: £1149, or $1,436

Australia: A$1899, or $1,286

Canada: C$1,519, or $1,145

Japan: ¥ 119,800, or $1,110

China: RMB 9599, or $1,354

Mexico: Mex$27,999, or $1,414

Germany: € 1,249, or $1,375

Sweden: SEK 14,295, or $1,470

Italy: €1289, or $1,419

Russia: 99,990 pyb, or $1,564

Brazil: n/a

Poland: zŁ 5,699, or $1,433

The Philippines: n/a

Turkey: n/a