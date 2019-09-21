Here’s how much each iPhone Apple makes costs in 15 different countries around the world

- source
- Apple’s iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max went on sale September 20.
- Apple also still carries the iPhone XR, 8, and 8 Plus.
- Prices generally range from most expensive in Turkey and Brazil to cheapest in the US and Canada.
After Apple’s “By Innovation Only” event on September 10, when it announced three new phones, you might be thinking about buying a new iPhone.
The iPhone 11 Pro Max is the most expensive iPhone you can currently buy, and the iPhone 8 is the cheapest option still sold by Apple.
You can buy your iPhone directly from Apple, but prices vary around the world. The most expensive countries tend to have high-priced iPhones for every model, so if you’re in Russia, you’ll likely pay more no matter which iPhone you choose. Note that a few countries, including Turkey and Brazil, don’t yet have price information for the three new iPhones.
Here’s what each 64 GB iPhone available now costs in 15 different countries.
iPhone 8
United States: $449
United Kingdom: £479, or $598
Australia: A$779, or $527
Canada: C$599, or $451
Japan: ¥ 52800, or $490
China: RMB 3499, or $493
Mexico: Mex$10,999, or $566
Germany: € 529, or $583
Sweden: SEK 5,895
Italy: €559, or $616
Russia: 39,990 pyb, or $625
Brazil: R$3,399, or $819
Poland: zŁ 2349, or $591
The Philippines: ₱30,990, or $596
Turkey: TL 4999, or $870
iPhone 8 Plus
United States: $549
United Kingdom: £579, or $724
Australia: A$949, or $643
Canada: C$749, or $565
Japan: ¥ 62800, or $582
China: RMB 4499, or $634
Mexico: Mex$13,499, or $694
Germany: € 649, or $715
Sweden: SEK 7,195, or $740
Italy: €679, or $748
Russia: 44,990 pyb, or $704
Brazil: R$3,999, or $957
Poland: zŁ 2849, or $716
The Philippines: ₱36,990, or $711
Turkey: TL 5999, or $1,044
iPhone XR
United States: $599
United Kingdom: £629, or $786
Australia: A$1049, or $711
Canada: C$799, or $602
Japan: ¥ 64800, or $601
China: RMB 4799, or $677
Mexico: Mex$14,999, or $771
Germany: € 699, or $770
Sweden: SEK 7,895, or $812
Italy: €739, or $814
Russia: 49,990 pyb, or $781
Brazil: R$4,299, or $1,035
Poland: zŁ 3149, or $793
The Philippines: ₱40,990, or $788
Turkey: TL 6499, or $1,131
iPhone 11
United States: $699
United Kingdom: £729, or $911
Australia: A$1199, or $812
Canada: C$979, or $734
Japan: ¥ 74800, or $693
China: RMB 5499, or $775
Mexico: Mex$17,499, or $900
Germany: € 799, or $880
Sweden: SEK 7,895, or $812
Italy: €839, or $924
Russia: 59,990 pyb, or $938
Brazil: n/a
Poland: zŁ 3599, or $905
The Philippines: n/a
Turkey: n/a
iPhone 11 Pro
United States: $999
United Kingdom: £1049, or $1,311
Australia: A$1749, or $1,265
Canada: C$1,379, or $1,039
Japan: ¥ 106,800, or $990
China: RMB 8699, or $1,227
Mexico: Mex$24,999, or $1,286
Germany: € 1,149, or $1,265
Sweden: SEK 12,995, or $1,337
Italy: €1189, or $1,309
Russia: 89,990 pyb, or $1,407
Brazil: n/a
Poland: zŁ 5199, or $1,307
The Philippines: n/a
Turkey: n/a
iPhone 11 Pro Max
United States: $1099
United Kingdom: £1149, or $1,436
Australia: A$1899, or $1,286
Canada: C$1,519, or $1,145
Japan: ¥ 119,800, or $1,110
China: RMB 9599, or $1,354
Mexico: Mex$27,999, or $1,414
Germany: € 1,249, or $1,375
Sweden: SEK 14,295, or $1,470
Italy: €1289, or $1,419
Russia: 99,990 pyb, or $1,564
Brazil: n/a
Poland: zŁ 5,699, or $1,433
The Philippines: n/a
Turkey: n/a