Apple’s rumored smaller, cheaper iPhone could be coming sooner than expected

Apple is reportedly preparing to release a new version of the iPhone SE, one of its most popular iPhones, in the first quarter of 2020.

The new iPhone SE 2, as it’s being called, will reportedly be accompanied by the release of new iPad Pro models, according to a new report from TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

The report provides new rumored details of the iPhone SE 2, which is said to look like an iPhone 8 and provide a cheaper alternative to the other iPhones currently on the market.

Apple hasn’t officially announced the new iPhone or iPad Pro.

Apple will reportedly launch a brand-new version of the iPhone SE as early as the first quarter of 2020, according to a new report from TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo via 9to5Mac.

The original iPhone SE was one of Apple’s most popular and affordable iPhones after its release in 2016, costing $400. The rumored iPhone SE 2, as it’s being called, could provide a cheaper alternative to the $700 iPhone 11 announced last month.

Kuo has successfully predicted rollouts of new Apple products in the past, and he first suggested that the company would roll out the iPhone SE 2 in a report last week. His latest report this week provides more details of the rollout and confirms that the he expects the new iPhone to arrive in early 2020.

An Apple spokesperson did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment on the report.

The iPhone SE 2 won’t look the same as its predecessor, which had the same overall design as the iPhone 5S – instead, its design is expected to resemble an iPhone 8. It will reportedly have the same processor as the new iPhone 11, and 3 GB of RAM.

Kuo predicts that the rollout of the iPhone SE 2 will boost Apple’s iPhone sales by about 10% in the first quarter of 2020. Apple has pushed less-expensive iPhone models in a bid to boost sales globally, especially in Asian markets.

In addition to the rumored iPhone SE 2, Kuo expects Apple to roll out a new line of iPad Pro devices in early 2020, which will reportedly include a more advanced camera and 3D sensor. This hardware could enable more responsive augmented reality on the iPad Pro.