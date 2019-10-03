Apple is reportedly bringing back its smaller, cheaper iPhone in early 2020 — but this time it’s rumored to look like the iPhone 8

caption Apple’s iPhone SE. source Business Insider/Steve Kovach

Apple is reportedly working on a new version of one of its most popular iPhones: The iPhone SE.

The iPhone SE 2, as it’s being referred to, is said to be arriving in early 2020, according to a new report from TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo via 9to5Mac.

The device is said to look like Apple’s iPhone 8, albeit with more powerful internals. It’s not clear how much it would cost, but the original iPhone SE was billed as the least expensive iPhone by far – it cost $400 at launch.

Apple has yet to officially announce such a device.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

In early 2020, Apple is expected to launch a new version of its least expensive iPhone ever: The iPhone SE.

The original iPhone SE, which launched in 2016, cost just $400 – the iPhone SE 2 could come in around a similar price point, well below the $700 price of Apple’s new iPhone 11.

According to TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo via 9to5Mac, the new iPhone SE will arrive in the first quarter of 2020.

Moreover, Kuo, who has a good track record for reporting about upcoming Apple products, says the new iPhone SE will resemble an iPhone 8 but it’ll have the same chip powering it as the iPhone 11 – Apple’s A13 – and 3GB of RAM.

caption The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The iPhone 8 features a 4.7-inch LCD screen and uses a fingerprint security system (“Touch ID”) instead of Apple’s more current “Face ID” system. It stands to reason that a new iPhone SE would keep those specifications.

Apple has yet to officially announce a new iPhone SE model, but this is the second such credible report to suggest one is in the works. In September, the Japanese newspaper Nikkei published a report suggesting Apple was working on the rumored device.

Representatives for Apple didn’t respond to a request for comment as of publishing.